50 years ago: The Nov. 4, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Spear and Henson Creek.” Mrs. Neal Thompson is home, recuperating from a heart attack. She spent several days in Marion Hospital. Mrs. Louise Burleson is home after a two day stay in the Spruce Pine Hospital. Mrs. Hettie Houston spent last week in Charlotte with her granddaughter, Judy Biddix. Tom Biddix of Atlanta, Ga., and Judy Biddix of Charlotte spent the weekend at home. Miss Bonnie Wise is home after a stay in Winston-Salem Hospital. Mr. and Mrs. “Skip” Sullins and Cpl. Sam King spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Bill King and Samuel. Mrs. Louise Burleson had her sister, Clarice, and husband visit her from Arlington, Va., last week. Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Buchanan of Minneapolis visited the Donald Buchanans Sunday.
40 years ago: The Nov. 12, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Film series draws to an end.” The last showing of children’s films at Morrison Library in Newland and Banner Elk elementary schools are Nov. 17 and 18, so all youngsters are encouraged to come enjoy the good films ordered just for you. The films are free and begin at 3 p.m. They last until aout 4:15 p.m. The sponsors are the Arts Council and the public library, who invite you to enjoy the following films on November 17 and 18: “Five Chinese Brothers,” “Caterpillar,” “Caps for Sale” and “Beaver Valley.”
30 years ago: The Nov. 7, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Newland.” Mrs. Lynn Hughes (Evelyn) is recuperating at home following recent bypass heart surgery at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Mr. and Mrs. Josh Smith (Lisa Franklin) are the proud parents of a second daughter, born October 25 at Watauga County Hospital, Boone. The baby is named Mason Elizabeth. She has a sister, Maggie. They are the grandchildren of Rev. and Mrs. Odell Smith of Banner Elk, and Mrs. Julia Franklin of Route 3. Mrs. Roberta Ray (Bobbi) delighted the senior citizens at their October Birthday October 30 with her delightful rendition of the Halloween poem by James Whitcomb Riley, “Little Orphan Annie.” The festivities were held at the Center.
20 years ago: The Nov. 8, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Cantrell wins motocross championship series in Elizabethton, Tenn.” Tim Cantrell of Newland took home the checkered flag in the Victory Sports Hot Summer Nights ATV Motocross Championship Series on October 23. Cantrell raced in 19 separate events throughout the year, finishing in the top four every time and coming in first in seven of the races. Cantrell is currently racing a Honda 400EX model in the four stroke ATV series. “I’d just like to thank God for this blessing, MEK sports in Elizabethton, Tenn., for their support throughout the season and Kelvin and Marvin Moffitt for their help with the engine,” said Cantrell. “Last but not least, I’d like to thank my brother Shane for all of his help. Without any of these folks, this season would not have been possible.”
