50 years ago: The May 10, 1973, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Mrs. Harmon to celebrate 101st Birthday.” Mrs. Mary Jane Harmon will celebrate her 101st anniversary at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Marion Horney, at Horney Road near Banner Elk on Sunday. All friends and relatives who would like to bring a covered dish from noon on are welcome. Mrs. Harmon is probably the only living Civil War widow in these parts. She was married to Andy Harmon, who served in the Confederate Army. Mrs. Harmon makes her home with her son, Johnny Wade, in Hickory, but usually comes to her daughter’s each year for her birthday celebration, much to the delight of friends and kin. Another daughter, Mrs. Cindy Bare, resides at Elk Park. Mrs. Harmon’s sister is Mrs. Willie Strout of Cow Camp, and her brother, John Bentley, resides at Kingsport, Tenn. The Avery Journal congratulates Mrs. Harmon on her longevity, and wishes her the happiest birthday ever!
40 years ago: The May 13, 1983, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Students Receive Degrees.” Ten Avery County students received degrees at Lees-McRae College on Saturday, May 8, the college’s sixty-third commencement exercises. Receiving the Associate in Science Degree: Julie Anne Farthing, daughter of Bill and Libby Farthing, Banner Elk; Kimberly Ann Manis, daughter of Mike and Terri Manis, Land Harbor; Merrianne DeLois Owens, daughter of Jake Owens of Newland and Mariam Owens of Newland. Receiving the Bachelor of Arts Degree: Christian Gail Shook, daughter of Larry and Martha Shook, Banner Elk. Ms. Shook received her degree cum laude.
Receiving the Bachelor of Science Degree: Carolyn Jean McGuire Arnett, daughter of Clara Sparks, Elk Park and Michael G. McGuire of Banner Elk. Mrs. Arnett lives with her husband Dennis Arnett in Banner Elk; Bobby Joe Ashley lives in Banner Elk; John David Clark of Banner Elk, and Mr. Clark received his degree cum laude. Julie Anne Farthing, daughter of Bill and Libby Farthing, Banner Elk; Elizabeth Erskine Hall, daughter of Lewis and Evelyn Hall, Banner Elk. Ms. Hall received her degree magna cum laude. Russell Frank Smith, son of Frankie and Margaret Smith of Banner Elk; James Garrett Stonesifer, son of Jim and Cindy Stonesifer of Banner Elk, and Caryn Alicia Wise, daughter of Roger and Linda Wise of Newland.
30 years ago: The May 13, 1993, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Sloop Hospital Installs Computerized Canteen.” Sloop Memorial Hospital at Crossnore has installed a new canteen the likes of which are not seen this side of Texas. In fact, it is the only one in the Southeast. ”Diner-Mite,” it features a food bar with breakfast, soups, salads, baked potatoes, and desserts from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week, and has vending machines with sandwiches and a microwave 24 hours a day. The canteen even has a cappuccino machine along with the conventional drinks! In order to get the food one desires, a card must be purchased for $1 by inserting a bill into the cash to card machine which is located next to the vending equipment. The card will be dispensed with a 50 cents credit on it. One need never purchase another card unless the card is lost or damaged. The card may then be inserted at the Cash to card machine and the value of 50 cents will be displayed on it. You can then insert a $1, $5, $10, or $20 bill into the bill acceptor and the value will be added to the card. To make a purchase, the diner inserts the card into the card reader and the current value of the card is displayed. Food items, which are very inexpensive, are displayed on the computer screen with the price of each item. The items may be selected by touching that item on the computer screen.
20 years ago: The May 8, 2003, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Avery County personnel train for local S.W.A.T.” “A man has a gun to a hostage’s head and is barricaded in his own home. What do you do? What do you do?” is a memorable line from a movie best recollected for its view of trained police personnel trained for crisis situations. Last week, members of the Avery County Sheriff’s Office came together with members from other police agencies in the area for an intense training program in S.W.A.T. tactics. The program was put on by Mayland Community College at the Avery Campus that was climaxed with a interagency training exercise at the old Cannon Memorial Hospital in Banner Elk. “We have been reminded in the last couple of months about how dangerous tactical operation can be.” said Tim Duncan, Director of the Law Enforcement Program at Mayland. “That is the reason why we invited Operational Tactics, Incorporated to come down and train our response personnel for such occurrences.”
