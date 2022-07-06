50 years ago: The June 29, 1972 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “New Addition to Garrett Memorial Nearing Completion.” The new patient-care addition to Garrett Memorial Hospital, Crossnore, is rapidly nearing completion. A spokesman for the contractor, C.C. Blount Associates, Asheville, advises that this new addition will be ready for occupancy by October of this year provided that no unforeseen delays in delivery of materials and equipment occur.
Fred Blair, hospital administrator, urgently requests that all pledges be paid as soon as is possible. He states, “Payment of all contributions from our good friends and neighbors were pledged to be made on or before July 1, 1972. It is an established fact that we will have this modern patient-care facility and it must be paid for. The generous grants committed to us by the Duke Endowment and the Robert F. Morrison Trust stipulate that there can be no indebtedness against our hospital for the new improvements. Also, we respectfully but urgently appeal to all Avery County citizens, visitors, and friends everywhere to contribute to this worthwhile cause. We wish to take this opportunity to thank all who have given so generously, and to suggest that these benefactors earnestly and prayerfully consider increasing their gifts.”
Contributions may be mailed to Garrett Memorial Hospital, Crossnore, or handed to Miss Martha Guy at the Avery County Bank. Please make checks payable to Garrett Memorial Building Fund. All contributions are tax deductible.
40 years ago: The July 8, 1982 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Newland High School Class of 1932 Has Fifty Year Reunion.”
Those fifteen persons you saw going into the Holiday Inn at Banner Elk on Saturday night were going to their first class reunion after fifty years. Ten of them graduated from Newland High School with the class of 1932. Left to right standing in the picture are Bonnie Hayes Clark, Ruth Aldridge Johnson Reynolds, Irene Jones Sluder, Ruby Clark Childress, Leona Braswell Moldenhauer, Don Calhoun, Doris Lambert Hampton, Hazel Stout Robbins, and Margaret Ledford Jones. Present at the reunion was Ella Braswell Ford, who had to leave before the dinner and picture taking. Four classmates unable to attend were Alvin Jaynes, Eudine Shomaker Duncan of Phoenix, Arizona, Margaret Hartley Coffey, and Joyce Loven Hartley. No formal program was planned but everyone enjoyed a long social hour exchanging fifth years’ news of families and experiences and reminiscing over bygone school days.
Five members are deceased: Bernice Stewart Dearmin, Kathryn Foster Mackie, Virginia White, Arnold Parker, and Rusher Hopkins.
30 years ago: The July 2, 1992 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”FFA Members Attend Convention.” Eight Avery County High School FFA members attended the State FFA Convention in Raleigh on June 10, 11 and 12th, 1992. Over 1,120 FFA members from all counties of North Carolina attended the 64th annual convention. Avery High FFA was presented superior award plaques in chapter activities, chapter safety and 100% chapter membership.
Kevin Jones served as co-chairman on the Leadership Committee; Becky Clark and April Clark served on the Activities Committee; Steven Cassell served as secretary of the Convention Committee; Craig Buchanan served on the Constitution Committee; Scott Banner served on the By-laws Committee; Kevin, Becky and Scott were also official voting delegates for Avery County. Nicole Vance performed two clogging routines on Friday, June 12 at the last session. Joni Johnson also attended the convention.
FFA members received their State FFA Degree — the highest honor on the state level. These students are as follows: Becky Clark, Corey Pittman, Cade Buchanan, Sam Huskins, Matthew Gilpin, Richie Phillips, David Warren, Mark Forbes, Josh Holden, Vincent Stamey, David Townsend, and Brian Buchanan. Congratulations to all the FFA members who received awards and to the Avery County FFA for their achievements for the 1991-92 school year.
20 years ago: The July 4, 2002 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Sutphin is the winner of the Mountain Electric essay contest.” Congratulations to the Washington Youth Tour winners of the Mountain Electric Cooperative Annual Short Story Contest. The winners were: Meredith Sutphin from Avery County High School, Daniel English, from Cloudland High School, and Michelle Burniston from Johnson County High School. Sutphin is the overall winner — her story was forwarded to Nashville for competition with 22 other state cooperative winners for scholarship money. They are pictured with John Hartly, director of customer service and economic development. Hartley accompanied the student on a trip to Washington, DC in June. Sutphin is the daughter of Brucie Daniels and Jim Sutphin and lives in Newland. English is the son of the Rev. Randy and Gail English of Roan Mountain, Tenn., and Burniston is the daughter of Harvey and Maureen Burniston Jr. of the Dry Run community.
