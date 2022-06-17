50 years ago: The June 25, 1972 edition of the AJT featured an article entitled “Dwight Fink Makes First Solo Flight.” “Dwight A. Fink receives a certificate upon completion of his first solo flight. Presenting the award is his flight instructor, Mrs. Marie Hurley of Smokey Mtns. Aviation in Knoxville, Tenn. and Captain Thomas A. Kahl, U.S. Marine Corps. A senior at UT Knoxville, Dwight will be commissioned a second lieutenant upon graduation and plans to enter the U.S. Marine Corps aviation program. He is presently participating in a Marine Corps sponsored Civilian Pilot Training Program, enabling him to receive his civilian pilots license while working toward his degree. Dwight is the son of Dr. Emma Fink of Crossnore, N.C.
40 years ago: The June 24, 1982 edition of the AJT featured an article entitled “Camping Season Starts In The Cool High Country.” “It’s summer, and the many private and National Park Service campgrounds in the High Country are open for the season. Avery and Watauga Counties comprise the highest average elevation are east of the rockies. The many campgrounds in this High Country corner of North Carolina offer pleasantly warm summer days and cool evenings just right for a campfire, a sweater, and the kind of sleep that only nature’s air conditioning can provide. Add to that the many attractions of the High Country and a camping trip in the mountains becomes the perfect inexpensive escape from summer’s heat.
“Most High Country campgrounds offer far more than just camping. The list of “no extra charge amenities at northwestern mountain campgrounds includes heated pools, miniature golf, petting zoos, nature trails, trout fishing, square dancing, movies, playgrounds, Bluegrass bands and a long list of other games and recreational activities. The Blue Ridge Parkway and hundreds of miles of scenic back roads add up to a full vacation that won’t empty your wallet.”
30 years ago: “Crain To Appear On Positive People.” “Lees-McRae College President Dr. Bradford L. Crain will be the featured guest on WNRW-TV’s (Winston-Salem) “Positive People of the Piedmont,” on Sunday, June 28 at 8:00 a.m.
“The show, which is just in its sixth week, features successful business people and/or entrepreneurs, people who have overcome obstacles, and people who are contributing to the environment and world peace. “I want to focus on the success stories, somebody who made it, and what advice they have to give people,” said producer and host Patricia Raskin. “We happen to be coming into a time now where people are beginning to get tired of negatives.”
“Raskin brings an upbeat demeanor to the show. She believed in herself and the power of positive thinking. The director of Raskin Resources, she is an author, marketing consultant, speaker, trainer, and television talk show host.
“Dr. Crain, who was officially inaugurated as the tenth president of Lees-McRae College on September 20, 1985, has helped create increases in endowment, the value of the physical plant, employee salary pool monies, and student enrollment. Crain also initiated the transition that moved Lees-McRae from a junior college to a four-year institution which graduated its first seniors in may of 1990.”
20 years ago: The June 20, 2002 edition of the AJT featured an article entitled “Supreme Court Justice makes stop in Elk Park.” “North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr made a campaign visit to Avery County last Friday, stopping for a community luncheon at Time Square Diner in Elk Park. The justice was joined by several community leaders, including the mayors of Newland and Banner Elk, and representatives from law enforcement and the legal community.
“Orr, one of the more successful Republicans in state elections, winning three straight, is currently completing an eight-year term with the State’s highest Court. Most recently, he has been embroiled in the decision on redistricting the state legislative seats.”
