50 years ago: The Sept. 28, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Every Little Leaf.” Do you believe in life after death? That those we cherished in life are not lost to us in death, but are separated only by the thin veil of mortality that if we are only receptive enough, there are signs along the way to strengthen us and cause us to “lift up the feeble hands” and go about our work joyously, realizing that death is not the end, but a phase that each individual must pass through. This belief was strengthened for me Tuesday when Mrs. Eddie (Evelyn) Clark brought a poem to the Journal that her mother, Mrs. Molly Braswell, had written and mailed to her, in a letter, eight years ago while Evelyn was living in Durham. Mrs. Braswell passed away last September 23 at the age of 81. When her mother died, Wvelyn said she destroyed every letter, birthday card, and scrap of writing she had sent her because her grief was so great she felt she couldn’t bear to see her mother’s handwriting. About a month ago, leafing through a book, Evelyn found a letter that had eluded her. Inside was a poem. Evelyn says she feels it is a message to comfort her, finding the poem so near the anniversary of Mrs. Braswell’s death. We would like to share the poem with you, written by Mrs. Molly Braswell several Septembers ago. September is a beautiful month, September is a sad month, too. Our Mountains have been so pretty; dressed in all the colors of the rainbow, The trees so tall and pretty, They seem to reach out and embrace the clouds that go racing by…, And September resembles Death, Everything is dying, everywhere. You look, every little leaf is falling to the ground, back to earth.
40 years ago: The Sept. 30, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Bobby Dearmin receives Mark Perry Award.” Bobby Lee Dearmin of Minneapolis, NC, received the Mark Perry Award for sportsmanship presented by the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club at a luncheon in the Holiday Inn, Sept 14. Bobby is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John J. Dearmin in Minneapolis and an eighth-grade student at Minneapolis Elementary School. He has played Little League baseball from 1972 to 1982, playing pitcher, catcher and shortstop. He was on the all-star team for two years. The Mark Perry Award is given each year by the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club in memory of Mark Perry. The award is given to the Little League player in Avery County who best exemplifies the most outstanding sportsmanship. Bobby was presented the award by Rick McGarry of the Banner Elk Kiwanis.
30 years ago: The Oct. 1, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “McKinney Candidate for Board of Education.” D.L. Mckinney, a retired teacher and principal in the Avery County Public Schools, is a candidate for the Avery County Board of Education. Mr. McKinney holds B.S. and M.A. degrees from Appalachian State University and is certified by the North Carolina Department of Certification to serve as superintendent, principal, grammar-grade teacher and social studies teacher and counselor. Prior to his retirement from the school system, Mr. McKinney taught for 15 years and served as principal of the Newland School for 10 years.
20 years ago: The Oct. 3 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Crossnore dedicates sculpture: ‘Rising Above Our Circumstances.’” Dr. Mary Martin Sloop, founder of Crossnore School, Inc., believed “the best way to help children rise above their circumstances is to provide them the opportunity for a fine education.” This is still the fundamental belief that undergirds Crossnore children from families in crisis. On Sept. 20, 2002, at the entrance to Crossnore Academy a beautiful sculpture of one child holding a ladder while another child climbs to the top was dedicated. “The name given for the sculpture, ‘Rising Above Our Circumstances,’ depicts exactly what children do at Crossnore when they come to us with broken lives,” commented Dr. Phyllis Crain. The miracles being hope is restored, sadness turns into joy, and confidence and self-worth give birth to a better life. Mrs. Margaret Guy Penland is the gracious donor who has made this sculpture a new part of the campus. A dedication service was held with Dr. Crain honoring Mrs. Penland.
