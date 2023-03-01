50 years ago: The March 1, 1973 edition of The AJT highlighted Lees-McRae College hosting the nationally acclaimed Repertory Theatre of America, Alpha-Omega Players. The theater group presented Mark Twain’s wisdom and gentle humor in “The Diary of Adam and Eve.”
Music, humor and nostalgia combine to provide a new perspective on the lives of the first man and the first woman. Adapted from a short story by Mark Twain with music by composers of “Fiddler on the Roof,” this is the story of the beginnings of the age-old struggle between man and woman, as relevant today as it was in the Garden of Eden. Starring in “Adam and Eve” will be the talented young actors Jem Graves, Karl Heist, Anne and David Hooker. The Alpha-Omega Players have traveled more than 725,000 miles in the past five years performing in 45 states and Canada, making them the most active touring theater group in the country. Avery County and area residents will have the opportunity of watching the nation’s most active repertory theater group in performance when the Alpha-Omega Players presents “The Diary of Adam and Eve.”
30 years ago: The March 4, 1993, edition of The AJT published an article highlighting Mayland Community College students creating a literary magazine. Magazine editor-in-chief Beki Buchanan of Spruce Pine said she began making inquiries about the possibility of establishing a magazine several months ago because she thinks Mayland “is ready to make a big cultural leap.” A poet herself, Buchanan and friends found themselves sharing their writing efforts. Since the college “has no forum” for the creative writing efforts of its students, faculty, staff and alumni, Buchanan and friends raised a petition to gauge interest in creation of a literary magazine.
About 180 people signed the petition, saying they would write for, work on or read a Mayland literary magazine, Buchanan said. She enlisted the support of Special Services counselor Pam Guthrie, from whom she had taken an evening composition course the first quarter she attended Mayladn after transferring from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
The students established a staff of 13 and chose an editorial board of five to see the project through. Editorial board members in addition to Buchanan are Lynn McKinney (copy editor), Jimmy Ledford (business manager) and Bob Andrews (public relations).
They issued a call for poetry, short stories, essays and art work including black and white drawings and photographs. The students plan to lay the magazine out themselves and have it printed.
20 years ago: The Feb. 27, 2003 edition of The AJT featured Avery County Little League receiving $6,000 from Mountain Electric’s Operation Pocket Change. Avery County Little League Baseball board of directors started the process of procuring the lights for the small field in September 2002. This included raising money and lining up community support to get the lights in place. Mountain Electric and Blalock Electric have been instrumental in helping with technical advice and support.
Avery County Little League is also very thankful to the County Commissioners who were willing to pay $12,000 toward the lights and to Mountain Electric’s Operation Pocket Change Program for their $6,000 donation.
The need for the lights has increased due to the number of teams. Last year more than 400 children played baseball, and this year the league’s goal is to get that number to 500. The number of children playing and the limited number of quality playing fields clearly demonstrates the need for the lights on the field.
Once the lights are operational, Avery County will meet the established standards to host all-star tournaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.