50 years ago: The March 7, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Montezuma.” We have had a hard time living down the old name here. “Bull Scrape” was almost a fighting name some years ago. The same place was called Kawanee, of the Indian name for the area, followed by Aaron and the present Montezuma name. While “Bull Scrape” was being debated heatedly, Minneapolis was called “DogTown” and Linville was called “StumpTown,” all the same temperature. We are all a part of the finest place in the world to live. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Blalock and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Blalock visited Mr. and Mrs. Tom Johnson, Jr. of the Highway Patrol stationed at Forest City. The Johnsons were former residents here, and had many local friends. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Blalock and Mr. and Mrs. Mike Estep visited Mr. and Mrs Robert Greene in Charlotte Sunday. Mrs. Patty Bare, Miss Betty Bare, Christy Hartley and “Aunt Ruby” went to Berea, Ky., last week and spent a few days there. Mr. and Mrs. Paul Blalock, Mrs. Margaret Sudderth and Mrs. Nina Braswell visited with the family and friends of Rev. Harley Coffey at a Lenoir funeral home Sunday. Rev. Coffey died at Baptist Hospital at Winston-Salem. He had several relatives in this area and his most recent connection here was when he conducted the funeral service for Mrs. Martha Blalock in 1964. Visiting Rev. and Mrs. Dean Bare Saturday and Sunday was Mr. David Shoemaker of Banner Elk and Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Hayes.
40 years ago: The March 11, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “90th Birthday.” Friends and relatives of Mrs. Eva Vance of Crossnore honored her on her 90th birthday Sunday, March 7, at 1 p.m. with a dinner held at the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department. Mrs. Vance is the mother of twelve children, three of which are deceased: Duton, Luther and an infant son. The nine children living are Mrs. Clyde (Aster) Webb of Oak Ridge, TN, Mrs. Wade (Ona) Buchanan of Newland, Mrs. Ed (Ora Lee) Henderson of Newland, Mrs. Larry (Betty) Draughon of Banner Elk, Mrs. Grant (Eva Jo) Townsend of Crossnore, A.B.Vance and Bill Vance, both of Crossnore, and Buddy Vance and Stokes Vance, both of Newland. Mrs. Vance has 32 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
30 years ago: The March 12, 1992 edition of The AJT featured the article, “Mary Daniels Files for Re-election.” Mary Buchanan Daniels of Rt. 3, Newland has filed for re-election for the office of Tax Collector of Avery County. She has served in this capacity since July 1980. A lifelong Republican, Mary served as Precinct Chairman of Pyatte and member of the County Executive Board. She is currently a member of the Avery County Board of Social Services, serving as Vice-Chairman, and being appointed by the Governor’s office. She is President of the Cranberrian Corporation: treasurer/clerk to the Christian Church of Newland, of which she is a Charter Member; and former PTO President of Crossnore Elementary School.
20 years ago: The March 7, 2002, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “What is the Church?” What is the church to you? I expect we would have as many answers to that question as we have readers of this article. It’s certainly not what a lot of people think it is. For sure, it’s a vital part of God’s plan for His people. What then is it? Russ Blowers, a retired minister in Indiana, has put the definition in more concrete terms. Frankly, I can relate to what he says the church is in this world. He says, “The church is a boot camp where we get basic training on how to fight spiritual battles, and where we study the manual, the Bible. The church is a seminary (a place where seeds are sown) and we are educated in the Way, the Truth and the Life. The church is a gymnasium where the Body is built up with spiritual muscle. It is a family where we stroke and affirm and love each other and hold each other accountable. It is a task force with a specified mission. It is a sales staff, a broadcasting network, a hospital specializing in heart transplants. The object is to get the patient healed so that he can be a healer. It is a band of bedouins just passing through from one place to another, an army of soldiers, a recruiting office, a rehab center. The church is an OB unit, but it places most emphasis on pediatrics. It even majors in geriatrics. It is a full service station from which to fill up and continue maintenance. The church is God’s address. The spirit lives not in houses made with hands, but in the minds and bodies of believers. Don’t just look at us today and make a final judgment. Check us tomorrow and maybe we will have a better handle on how to live the Christian life.” How would you define the church? Are you part of it? Are you Christian, loving and obeying the founder of the church, Jesus Himself? If your answer is “yes,” then you are a part of the Family of God.
