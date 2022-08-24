50 years ago: The Aug. 24, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “‘King of Bluegrass’ at the Festival.” Bill Monroe, the King of Bluegrass Music, will be at the Big 3-Day Bluegrass Festival this coming weekend at the Kent Wiseman Memorial Park near Ingalls. The Festival begins Friday at 2 p.m. with workshops and concerts by non-professional bands. The clogging teams are at 6 p.m., with a band contest for non-professionals at 7:30 p.m., followed by performances by Charles Moore, Don Reno and Bill Harrell. The festival reopens Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and lasts until midnight. The dedication of the Park is scheduled at 1:20 p.m., with all local musicians who played with the late Kent Wiseman gathering onstage to play together. Worship service begins at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, followed by gospel music until 1 p.m., then more concerts by the Bluegrass musicians will last from 1 to 8 p.m.
40 years ago: The Aug. 26, 1982, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “1962 Graduating Class of Cranberry Has Reunion.” The 1962 graduating class of Cranberry High School had its 20th year reunion on Saturday night, Aug. 7, at the Holiday Inn in Banner Elk. Thirty-six members of the class were present. Miss Julia Ramsey was the honored guest and delighted everyone by calling the roll as she used to do in the 12th grade English class. Everyone enjoyed the buffet dinner that was served and being with old friends and classmates. These attending were Patty Rhyne Walker, Rayma Hicks Thompson, Annie Keener Hicks, Phyllis Berry, Phyllis Pritchard Carver, Jolene Greene Biggerstaff, Sue Buchanan Heaton, Phyllis Young Townsend, Carolyn Woods Buchanan, Reba Burleson Hughes, Tena Collins Davis, Carolyn Jones, Merrium Dale Clark, Patsy Calloway French, Margaret Taylor Cannon, Bertie Gwyn, Nancy Shepherd King, Lewie Aldridge Jr. (Niff), Marlene Holtsclaw Blalock, TJ Greene, Marlin Wright, Bob King, Benny Hagie, Beverly Buchanan Aldridge, Kenneth Sluder, Roscoe Townsend, Carolyn Jones Johnson, Glen Walsh, Carolyn Ramsey Burleson, Toby Lewis, Charles McClean, JW Elliott, Christene Beaver Mitchell, Harold Buchanan, Jean Ollis Honeycutt, Michael Hughes.
30 years ago: The Aug. 27, 1992, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “CBS News journalist and native Tar Heel Charles Kuralt will be the principal speaker at the 40th Anniversary of the Mile-High Swinging Bridge on Grandfather Mountain.” The event will begin at 4 p.m. on Sept. 2, 1992. The program also features Arthur Smith and Raymond Fairchild performing selections from their new record album entitled “Swinging on the Swinging Bridge,” which has the two noted banjo stars playing “Dueling Banjos,” the all-time best selling banjo tune, written by Arthur Smith.
20 years ago: The Aug. 29, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Hoilman celebrates first birthday.” Jacob Elijah Hoilman celebrated his first birthday July 11 with a Lilo and Stitch party at his home in Buladean. He is the son of William and Marcia Hoilman. With Jacob is his brother, five-year-old Dakota, who celebrated his birthday Jan. 8. Grandparents are Sam and Katrina Cook of Spruce Pine, and David and Sue Hoilman of Buladean, great grandparents are Lucy Cook of Minpro, and Mason and Vida Carpenter of Stamey Branch, JC and Bertie Grindstaff of Buladean, and also Howard and Minnie Hoilman of Buladean. Jacob thanks everyone for the nice gifts and the Journal staff for seeing his picture in the great Avery Journal of Newland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.