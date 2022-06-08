50 years ago: The June 8, 1972 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Holshouser, Bowles Carry Governor’s Race.” In a light turnout in Saturday’s runoff election, Jim Holshouser 37-year-old Boone attorney carried 50.82% of the state’s votes, winning over Rocky Mount businessman Jim Gardner, who received 49.17%. Holshouser has 69,256, to Gardener’s 67,006.
40 years ago: The June 3, 1982 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Dedication Of Parkway Trail.” Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Gary Everhardt and U.S. Forest Service Supervisor George Olson announced that the dedication of the Shut-In Trail, as a National Recreation Hiking Trail, will take place on June 5, 1982, at 11 a.m. at Buck Spring Gap near Mount Pisgah on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
George W. Vanderbilt constructed the original trail for access from the Biltmore House to his hunting lodge at Mount Pisgah. The trail was primarily used for transporting guests to the lodge. After Vanderbilt’s death, the trail was seldom used until the U.S. Forest Service acquired land, belonging to the Vanderbilts.
After considerable planning, a joint agreement between the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service was approved. In 1973, restoration began by the members of the Carolina Mountain Club, who volunteered their time. Volunteer work was also attributed by various Boy Scout Troops. Last year the work on the Shut-In Trail was completed by the Youth Conservation Corps and the Young Adult Corps of the Blue Ridge Parkway and the U.S. Forest Service.
30 years ago: The June 4, 1992 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “LMC Student To Appear On ‘Be A Star.’” Lees-McRae College student Julie Griffin, who will finish her student teaching in the fall to complete her degree, has just returned from a recent taping of the “Be A Star” television show in Nashville that will air on The Nashville Network (TNN) in December.
Griffin, who found out about the program by seeing a promotional ad on TNN, promptly sent in a tape, and the producers of the show called her for an audition. Her performance was impressive enough to convince the producers to allow her to enter the competition for the $25,000 grand prize. Musically involved at a young age, Griffin first performed with Cleo Reeves, the brother of Grand Old Opry star Del Reeves, who was giving her guitar lessons at the time. She then went on to sing with local and regional bands and is currently performing with the group “Restless,” based in Ashe County.
20 years ago: The June 6, 2002 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Wilderness Hearing Fills Up Courthouse.” Hundreds of Avery County citizens and individuals from surrounding areas descended on the Avery County Courthouse to attend a public hearing on the wilderness designation for the Harper’s Creek/Lost Cove area, and several were able to speak their opinion on the matter. The meeting was attended by several local business owners on both sides of the debate, who had all turned out to ensure that the commissioners heard their side of the discussion.
The board of commissioners listened intently to both sides of the argument and stated that they would not make a decision at the end of the meeting. The commissioners commented that they would confer with one another and decide as to whether or not the board would draft and sign a resolution to support or not support the wilderness designation of the area.”
