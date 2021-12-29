50 years ago: The Dec. 1, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Christmas Decorations in Newland.” You could hear people on the street humming Christmas carols Monday as Arlan Stout and his Mountain Electric boys were putting up the colorful street decorations in Newland, for the bright red and green candles of the light posts evoked the Christmas spirit instantly. The town board, who is responsible for the decorations, hope the townspeople will exert every effort to make the town one of the most “Christmasy” spots in the county by using lots of Christmas lights and decorations this season. That is why they have engaged William F. Hart of the Asheville Citizen-Times to be a judge in the Christmas Lighting contest. First prize will be $50 for the most decorative and original decorations, and two prizes of $25 each. Any type of decorating in keeping with the holidays in acceptable, with emphasis on lighting. Decorations are to be in place December 13 through New Year’s Eve.
40 years ago: The Dec. 10, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Matthew Celebrates Third Birthday.” James Matthew Jennings celebrated his third birthday Saturday December 5 with a party at his home in Linville. He and his friends enjoyed a football cake made of chocolate ice cream. Attending were Jeffery Pollard, Ginger and Amber Williams, Patty Williams, Gregory and Dorothy Johnson, Larry and Susan Johnson, Carla Jennings, and his parents, Bill and Clara Jennings.
30 years ago: The Dec. 5, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Lifeline is a Lifesaver.” Mrs. Bernice Lockhart, a resident of Florida, is currently spending some time with her daughter in Avery County. Mrs. Lockhart’s daughter works outside the home for a period of time each day, and Mrs. Lockhart is occasionally home alone. She fell several weeks ago and injured her ribs.
While Mrs. Lockhart was receiving treatment at Cannon Memorial Hospital, she and her daughter were informed about Lifeline, a 24-hour emergency response system. They agreed it would be wise for Mrs. Lockhart to have this service. About a month later, she experienced breathing difficulty which worsened throughout the day. Mrs. Lockhart said that she waited a long time but finally pressed the Lifeline button. The rescue squad arrived in a short period of time, began treatment and hurried her off to Cannon Memorial Hospital where she was placed in the Hayes Critical Care Unit. Mrs. Lockhart was interviewed about her experience in Cannon Skilled Nursing Facility, a short-term extended care unit. She wanted to share her story because she was thoroughly convinced that Lifeline saved her life and that other people who need it might be influenced to acquire the service. We thank Mrs. Lockhart for her genuine interest in the welfare of others.
20 years ago: The Dec. 13, 2001, edition of The AJT featured a recipe entitled “Lemon Meringue Pie” with the following ingredients and instructions.
Ingredients included 6 Tablespoons Swans Down Cake Flour, 1 ½ cups sugar, Dash of Salt, 1 ½ cups water, 3 eggs yolks (slightly beaten), ½ cup lemon juice, 1 Tablespoon grated lemon rind, 1 baked 9-inch pie shell, 3 egg whites, and 6 Tablespoons sugar.
Recipe instructions were to combine flour, salt, and sugar on top of a double boiler. Add water and egg yolk, mixing well. Place over hot water and cook for 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from fire, adding lemon juice and rind. Cool before pouring into the pie shell. Beat egg whites until foamy. Add sugar, 2 Tablespoons at a time, beating after each addition until well blended. When all sugar is added, continue beating until mixture stands in peaks. Pile lightly on filling and bake in a moderate oven at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes.
