50 years ago: The Aug.17, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Toe River Takes Two From Parkway.” The Toe River Hogs rolled to their 21st and 22nd victories Sunday. In the first game, Darrel Lewis picked up his second victory while going two for four and scoring two runs to help his own cause. Also aiding in the cause were Butch Pittman and Dale Lewis who each had two hits, while Lewis added another run. Others scoring runs were Tom Houston and Charlie Jennings with two each and Bill Frisbee and Harold Green with one each. The second game saw Tom Houston gain his first mound victory as he pitched a brilliant three hitter. In the game Harold Green smashed a tremendous home run and scored three runs. Others collecting key hits were Darrell Lewis, Butch Pittman, Bill Frisbee, Ricky Biggs, Charlies Jennings and Tom Houston. The Hogs’ next games are Saturday, August 19, against Parkway at 1:30 p.m. and the Green Valley team August 20, also at 1:30 p.m. The Hogs need and urge your support badly, so come out and support your local team.
40 years ago: The Aug.19, 1982, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Thomases Celebrates 45th Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Roy Thomas Sr. of Cranberry was surprised with a 45th wedding anniversary party at their home Sunday, Aug. 1, given by their children. They received many beautiful gifts from their family and friends. The guests were: Mrs. Roy Thomas, Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Roy Thomas III, Pamela and Tabitha, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Thomas and Sara, Carol Sue Thomas, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Lee Turbyfill, Margaret and Shawn Turbyfill, Mrs. Johnnie B. McKinney, John and Mitzi McKinney and Mr. Dale Huff, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Thomas, David, Lori, Samantha and Kathy Thomas, Mr. and Mrs. Bud Baldwin, Sharon Prissy and Melissa Baldwin of Tampa, Fla., Mr and Mrs Floyd Thomas and their daughters, Sandy and Linda, Mrs. Mary Sue Turbyfill, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Holtsclaw, Glenda and Benjamin, Susan Jamie and Rick Holtsclaw, Mr. and Mrs. Larry Turbyfill, Russell, Bradley and Denena Turbyfill.
30 years ago: The Aug. 20, 1992, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Celebrates 87th Birthday.” On August 8, 1992, at Sloop Care Center, Mr. Mack Jaynes celebrated his 87th birthday with members of the Care Center staff and residents, along with family, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Jaynes, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Jaynes and son, Jerry Jaynes, Mrs. Martha Hicks, all of Newland, and Barbara J. Thayer of Welm, Delaware. Mack is a lifelong resident of Newland. The family would like to thank the staff of Sloop Care Center for their help in making the party a success and their wonderful care for the residents.
20 years ago: The Aug. 23, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Ray/Johnson Wed.” Crystal Anice Ray of Banner Elk and David Hale Johnson of Banner Elk joined in marriage on May 11, 5:30 p.m. at Banner Elk Christian Fellowship. The bride is the daughter of Rev. David and Shirley Ray of Jonas Ridge. She is a graduate of Avery High School and is employed as a loan officer for the Home Equity Store, Inc. The groom is the son of Dr. John and Vivian Johnson and the late Sarah Ann Johnson, all of Johnson City. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a B.S. in Industrial Technology. He now works as the Sales Director for Sugar Mountain Ski Resort. The Matron of Honor for the ceremony was Christina Clark, the sister of the bride. The Best Man was John Johnson, the father of the groom. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Carl Clawson. Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Elk River Country Club. The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia afterwards.
