50 years ago: The Sept. 7, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Practical Nurse Graduates Receive Diploma.” Students in the Banner Elk Program for Practical Nurse Education at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute who received their diplomas in Friday’s night’s graduation ceremonies held on the college campus in Caldwell County are Alma Greer of Boone, Wanda Hughes of Roan Mountain, Susan Hodge of Vilas, Miss Irene Blevins (instructor), Jeannene Moffitt of Bakersville, Kay NcCall of Maryville, TN, and Paula Mae Harrison of Roan Mountain.
40 years ago: The Sept. 5, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an historic photo entitled “30 Years Ago on a Swinging Bridge.” Governor of NC, William B. Umstead, and his nine-year-old daughter were the first to walk across the Mile High Swinging Bridge on Grandfather Mountain following the Governor’s dedication address on Sept. 2, 1952. Close behind is radio personality Grady Cole, who served as master of ceremonies, as well as Mrs. Umstead.
30 years ago: The Sept. 10 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Calhoun and Bowers Man and Woman of the Year.” Ms. Tommy Bowers, of Newland, was named Woman of the Year at the Annual Avery County Chamber of Commerce ceremony held at Mountain Glen Clubhouse Sept. 3. Presented by Chamber President Fred Blair, Ms. Bowers, who is nearing her 90th birthday, was recognized for the large number of children and young adults to whom she has given piano lessons over a 50-year period. Blair spoke of how she taught two or three generations in families and instilled a love of music that continued throughout the generations. “She opened her home to her students, their peers, parents and guests,” Blair said, telling of the excitement and anticipation on recital nights at Ms. Bowers’ home. Ms. Bowers is the organist and pianist at Newland Methodist Church and was lauded for producing numerous pianists for area churches, for launching countless musical careers and enriching many citizens’ lives with their music. Jerry Calhoun of Newland, who was named Man of the Year, was not able to accept his award, as he is undergoing chemotherapy treatments at the National Institute of Health Cancer Clinic in Frederick, Md. His sister, Brenda Grinar, accepted the plaque for him. Calhoun, 37, has been a volunteer with the Newland Fire Dept. for 19 years, and is a First Responder with the Rescue Squad. His catastrophic illness has not prevented him from continuing his duties when he is not at the Cancer Clinic. He is also a bail bondsman. In the presentation, Blair praised Calhoun for “always being professional, no matter which hat he was wearing.” Calhoun is married to the former Rebecca Earley and they have two children, Quincey, 8 and Wendy, 10. He is the son of Beulah Calhoun and the late William Calhoun.
20 years ago: The Sept. 12, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Birthday wishes to the following.” Josie Clawson celebrated her sixth birthday on the 5th with a Powerpuff Girl party. Josie’s proud parents are Howard and Sarah Clawson. She has two very special grandmothers, Louise Laws and Vonell Clawson. We wish to thank everyone who joined us to celebrate her very special day. Desirae Dawn Clark, daughter of Jerry and Jenny Clark of Roan Mountain, Tenn., was four years old on Aug. 15. She celebrated with a “Thomas and Friends” party at home with her family and friends. Desirae also had a party in her “Helpful Hands” class at the Church of Jesus Christ. Desirae’s grandparents are Gene and Janeva Clark of Newland and Jim and Wanda Frye of Roan Mountain. She has two older half brothers, Chase and Chad Clark of Elk Park. Desirae would like to thank everyone that helped make her birthday so special.
