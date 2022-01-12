50 years ago: The Dec. 9, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Tommy Burleson featured on current issue of Sports Illustrated.” Avery Countians literally beamed with pride as they surveyed the November cover of Sports Illustrated. For adorning the magazine was Tommy Burleson, 7’4” sophomore center at NC State, who performed quite a feat last Wednesday night by scoring 23 points and pulled off 16 rebounds, leading the Wolfpack 113-73 over Atlanta Christian Saturday night. Burleson broke a 72-72 tie against Georgia in the second half of the game and went on to score 37 points, leading the Wolfpack to victory in the Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.
During his freshman year at NC State he led the Wolfpack freshmen to a 14-2 record with a 26.1-point scoring average and averaged 15.4 rebounds per game. Tommy Burleson, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Loren Burleson of Rt. 3 Newland, is 19 years old, weighs 235 pounds and is still developing. He is the tallest man in college basketball. He graduated from Avery High two years ago with such an outstanding basketball record that he was offered scholarships from colleges all over the Eastern part of the US before accepting a scholarship to NC State. Burleson was named Player of the Week in the first poll conducted by the Atlantic Coast Sports Writers Association. He was chosen for the week’s honors over Virginia center Scott McCandish, Maryland’s Tom McMillen and UNC’s Dennis Wuycik and Robert McAdoo.
40 years ago: The Dec. 17, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Townsends to be honored on 50th Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Townsend of Banner Elk will be honored with a reception celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, December 27. The event, to be given by their children, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk. All friends and relatives are invited. They request that gifts be omitted. Their children are Ernestine Glover of Boulder, Colo., Jerry Townsend of New York, NY, Gail Townsend of Gastonia, and Gary Townsend and Janice Lecka of Banner Elk.
30 years ago: The Dec. 12, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Celebrates 2nd Birthday.” Michelle Ashley Hamby, daughter of Wayne and Cathy Hamby of Roan Mtn., Tenn., celebrated her second birthday on November 7th with a teddy bear cake made by Brenda Johnson. Her teddy bear party was given at her papaw and granny’s house (C.L. and Judy Shoemaker of Heaton) with friends and relatives attending. Michelle wishes to thank everyone for the presents and fun.
20 years ago: The Dec. 13, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “You’re almost 91, Robert.” Robert R. McClure of Jonas Ridge, soon to be 91 years old, grew his biggest pumpkin this year. It was so heavy, it took a dollie to move it from the garden, and he weighed it on scales that showed it was 140 pounds. Robert anticipates lots of pumpkin pies and maybe some fried pumpkin like his sisters used to make.
