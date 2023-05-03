50 years ago: The April 26, 1973, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “2 Plus 2 Equals 5?” The Avery High Mathematics Department strives to create student interest in some phase of mathematics which will prove valuable in either college everyday life outside of school. For those students who plan to go on to college, Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra II and a special Advance Math course are offered.
Two units of math are required for graduation, but an average student may choose from General or Business Math as a freshman and take Consumer Math during this senior year. Mrs. Beverly Poole is the chairman of the math department. Members of the mathematics faculty are Barney Hodgson, Tom Taylor and John Hardin. Mr. Wayne Autry, normally an English teacher, is in charge of a class in general math.
30 years ago: The May 6, 1993, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Special Olympics held in Avery County.” Last Friday was a special day for special citizens of five different counties as the regional spring Special Olympics were held at the Avery County High School. Competitions, or “venues” as they are formally termed, included sports of a wide variety including bicycling, horseshoe tossing, track and field events, softball throwing and bocce, a new event added this year. Avery County was the host for the five-county region of the 1993 Spring Special Olympics. Under the coordination of Suzanne Wehner, a teacher at the Elk Park Elementary School, handicapped citizens from the counties of Avery, Watauga, Madison, Mitchell and Yancey gathered for a full day of fun competition and games. Roy Krege was the emcee for the occasion, announcing participants and award winners as they completed their events. As Krege stated in an interview shortly before the games began, “This is definitely a special day. Watching the smiles and emotions of the participants makes all the work and preparation worth it. We get so wrapped up in our sophisticated world and what we are doing that we at times become partial to showing, and sharing our joy.” The event, which went on throughout the day, has been in the planning since early last fall according to Wehner, the regional games coordinator for the past three years.
20 years ago: The May 1, 2003, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Crossnore School Inc. names cottage for Dr. Phyllis Crain.” A very special groundbreaking was held on April 24 on the Crossnore School Inc. campus. The event marked the start of construction on the Phyllis Crain Cottage for teenage girls. This new cottage will house students who live on the Crossnore campus and will be a modern, pleasant place to live for children who sometimes haven’t had even the basics. The new cottage has been appropriately named for Crossnore School’s Executive Director, Dr. Phyllis Crain, who has headed up a mammoth and very successful fundraising campaign called the Make a Miracle campaign. Donors for the new cottage were: Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, Janirve Foundation, Ray and Sallie Edwards, Michael and Betty Cox, Carol Wiggs, Glen and Carol Arthur and Friends, and the Duke Endowment.
