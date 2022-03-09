50 years ago: The Feb. 17, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “New Sears Store.” Mayor R.F. Vannoy, Jr. is shown in the picture cutting the ribbon at the opening of the new Sears store in Newland. Carol and Eddie Byrd, owners, are looking on as the crowd awaits outside. Rev. Paul Woodall gave the invocation. Tom Church of Newland won the freezer and a pig for his correct weight guess of 93 lbs. on the pig.
40 years ago: The Feb. 10, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Mrs. Audie Ollis Celebrates 85th Birthday Feb. 7.” Mrs. Audie Ollis, better known as “Granny,” of Route 2, Newland celebrated her 85th birthday, Sunday Feb, 7. She was born in the year 1897 on Three Mile. Her daughter Marie and her granddaughter Alice baked her a heart-shaped coconut cake with all 85 candles. Later they took her to Morganton for her birthday dinner and to visit some of her dear and longtime friends, Mr. and Mrs. Pat Callahan and Mr. and Mrs Pink Callahan, both now residing in Morganton. She had not seen them since her 81st birthday. Granny wishes to thank each and every one of the family, especially Lloyd Ollis for the beautiful flowers, and her daughter, Beulah Wise, and husband, Frank, for all their lovely gifts. Also thanks to all her many friends that thought of her on the momentous occasion and called to wish their warm and heartfelt congratulations.
30 years ago: The Feb. 13. 1992 edition of The AJT featured the article, “New Arrival.” Hi, my name is Charles Kalab Dakota Arnett. I was born on January 6, 1992, at Watauga County Hospital at 4:24 p.m. I weighed 5 lbs., 6 oz., and was 17 inches long. My proud mommy and daddy are Samantha and Kelly Arnett of Banner Elk. My maternal grandparents are Verlaine Hoilman of Roan Mtn., TN and Keith Davis of Jacksonville, Fla. My paternal grandparents are Charlie and Virgie Arnett of Banner Elk. I also have great grandparents. They are Mr. and Mrs. Richard Garrison of Jacksonville, Fla., Virgie Carpenter of Blowing Rock and my 93-year-old grandma, Minnie Arnett of Banner Elk. I have lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins who love me very much! Mommy, Daddy and I would like to thank Dr. Freeman and the entire OB nursing staff. Everyone was great. Thanks!
20 years ago: The Feb. 21, 2002, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “The Little Brick Church in the Vale.” While venturing through Avery County it is likely that you've driven down the Old Toe River Road. You know, the road behind Avery Hardware that bypasses downtown Newland and conveniently ends up behind Ingles? And you have probably driven past a quaint little country church known as the Vale Freewill Baptist. What you may not know is that this little community church has a deeply rooted past going back nearly a century! The Vale church was founded in the early 1900s. It was built on a plot in the Fork Mtn. Cemetery. At this time it served as a community church and place of fellowship for the people of this secluded hollar. By 1924, the members decided to move their church to its current location on Old Toe River Road. The church was a wooden structure hand-carved and fully furnished with handmade pews, oil lamps and a wood burning stove. During the flood in the 40s a mill dam on the Filman Calhoun farm broke, thus washing the little Vale church right off its foundation into the road. The members picked up the pieces of their beloved church and built a strong brick one in its place. By the time, there were nearly 60 members in the congregation. Over the years, the church has survived many generations and has gone through much reconstruction. Now, the pews are padded, the oil lamps have been replaced by electrical lighting and there are indoor bathrooms rather than the old outhouses. There are two older men that faithfully attend church every single Sunday: Amos Cornett and Don Calhoun. They were members from as far back as 1924! Cornett and Calhoun are as faithful as they come. Both are still deacons in office. It seems that nearly everything has changed since 1924, that is, everything except for the warm spirit of this church. Its members welcome every face that darkens the door. The members hustle and bustle about, smiling and chatting with each other. The current pastor, Gary Huffman, along with his family have shared their lives and talents with the Vale church since they came.
