50 years ago: The Oct. 19, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Simmons Heads New Dental Health Program.” Wayne Simmons has been assigned to Avery County as Dental Health Educator in the New Preventive Dentistry Education Program funded by Appalachian Regional Commission which has awarded Region D a grant of $115,300. Region D includes Avery, Alleghany, Ashe, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties. Local matching funds are $686 per county for the entire year. The program is in effect in each fifth grade classroom in Region D and is governed by a Dental Advisory Board made up of three people from each county. The Avery County chairman is Dr. Andrew Agett. The program is designed to increase the dental awareness among the children and improve the practice of the students in preventive dental technique. Simmons received his BS in Health and Physical Education from ASU and has taught for several years and served as coach in various high schools.
40 years ago: The Oct. 21, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Man and Woman of the Year.’’ Don Holden of Cranberry and Miss Sally Sutherland of Pineola were presented as the Man and Woman of the Year at the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet in Banner Elk last Thursday. Holden was chosen because of his untiring work with the little league ball teams for the past 13 years, and his dedication as a volunteer fireman. Miss Sutherland received the honor because of her selfless and time-consuming effort to alleviate the suffering of animals in the county. The presentations were made before an overflow audience at the Banner Elk Holiday Inn following a speech by basketball coach Bones McKinney. The famous coach was introduced by Hugh Morton, who said he had known McKinney for quite a while and “He’s not a good sport and he’s not a good loser.” McKinney told the crowd that “What we’re all about is doing for one another.’’ After keeping his audience in stitches with traditional “Bones’’ jokes, McKinney lapsed into a serious vein, calling the Chamber of Commerce Board members “‘primers of the pump’ folks who motivate others to do good for their fellow men.”
“Too much is being made of number 1,” McKinney stated, adding, “It’s great to win, but you must have the courage not to give up.”
Bud Calloway announced the Young Man and Young Woman of the Year, Allen Tennant and Lisa Anne Vance, and the Young Girl and Boy of the Year, Melanie Ware and Julius Booger Aldridge, who were presented scholarship funds by the Chamber.
30 years ago: The Oct. 22, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Tolley Retires from Cranberry Post Office.” Cranberry Postmaster Carolyn Tolley recently retired after 22 years at the Cranberry Post Office. Cranberry Post Office was established in 1861 when the iron mines were thriving and Cranberry was a flourishing company settlement. “I have enjoyed serving as Postmaster at Cranberry,“ Mrs. Tolley said, ”and will especially miss the daily contact I had with the people in the community.” Mrs. Tolley is married to Pat Tolley and they have two children, Alicia Tolley and Amy Tolley. Following Mrs. Tolley’s retirement, Natalie Greene was named official in charge at Cranberry Post Office.
20 years ago: The Oct. 24, 2002, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Stafford’ 50th wedding anniversary.” Milton and Takako Stafford of Newland celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with friends and family on Oct. 19, 2002. Milton and Takako were married on Oct. 22, 1952 in Japan. They have three sons: Church, Ed, and John, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
