50 years ago: The Nov. 23, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Cashion Triplets.” The Cashion triplets, Rachel, Rosemary, and Rebecca, born to Mr. and Mrs. Keith Cashion three months ago, are thriving on 24 bottles of milk per day and yellow vegetables three times daily. Rachel, the heaviest weight 10.75 lbs. now, and Rosemary and Rebecca, at 9 lbs. each, the babies require 60 diaper changes a day and the neighbors take turns, two each night, staying up and caring for them. Mrs. Cashion, her mother, and sister care for the babies during the day. The Cashions, who also have a two-year-old son, are living with her parents, the Ed Hendersons in Pineola. Both parents and grandparents wish to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the interest, contributions and time of the many people since the birth of the triplets and during the recent illness of Mrs. Cashion.
40 years ago: The Nov, 26, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Fifty-Plus Club presents Jackets and Pillows to Cannon.” The Fifty-Plus Club of Banner Elk has donated 12 bed jackets and 25 small pillows to Cannon Memorial Hospital. All of the articles are handmade. Mrs. Millie Buchanan, a recent patient at the hospital, is pictured wearing one of the bed jackets and holding a pillow. Pictured also are club members Clarea Painter, Julia Ramsey, Dorothy Huddleston, Flossie Rowe, Beulah Puckett, Lucille Peters, chairperson, Estelle Goforth, Flora Lowe and Nelda Lindsey RN. Other club members who worked on the project were Helen Baucom, Frances Christine, Mary Alice Sutton and Nellie Ramey.
30 years ago: The Nov. 26, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “45th Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Harrison Jackson, Sr. celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on November 25 with their children in Plumtree. Mrs. Jackson is the former Louise Mathes. Their children are Joe Jackson of Morganton, Charles Jackson and Richard Mathes of Plumtree, Robert Mathes of California. They have one deceased son, Harrison Jackson Jr. They have 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
20 years ago: The Nov. 28, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, ”Sugar Mountain got off to an early start last week with an early Tuesday opening for its slopes.” According to forecasters, the weather patterns are holding with cold, northerly winds blowing in for the Thanksgiving holiday, and the ski areas throughout the High Country are spinning up for the long weekend. Ski Beech is moving forward with both day and night skiing on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Hawksnest Ski Mountain will reopen on Friday, Nov. 29. With the lowest priced lift tickets in the mountains, the area plans to reduce those even more Friday and Saturday for 9 a.m. until midnight for $29 and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for $20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.