50 years ago: The Dec. 14, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Larry Johnson Named Wrestler of the Week.” Larry Johnson has been selected Wrestler of the Week. Larry is a senior and wrestles the 155 pound weight class. After three matches, his record is 3-0-0 as the Avery Matrats downed Lenoir 48-18 for a 2-1 season record in the stunning decision. Larry is the son of Mrs. Tom Johnson of Newland. He is the only four-year man with the matrats this year, and hopes to continue his winning streak. The Matrats travel to Spruce Pine Thursday to meet the Blue Devils.
40 years ago: The Dec. 9, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Christmas Fashion and Gift Show Sponsored by Hospice.” On Saturday December 4, Hospice of Boone Area, Inc. sponsored a Christmas Fashion and Gift Show and luncheon. The benefit was held at the beautiful Green Park Inn in Blowing Rock, NC. Merchants from Avery and Watauga counties participated in the effort to raise funds to provide services to terminally ill patients and their families in the two counties. Local merchants participation included Shamrock Specialty Shoppe in Banner Elk and owner Bonita Smith, BJ’s Resort Wear of Banner Elk and owner Sally Breslauer, Shop on the Square in Newland and owner Mureli Griffin, and Newland Florist in Newland and owners Martha Braswell and Nina Case. Hospice extends appreciation to these merchants and the models for making this fundraiser a success.
30 years ago: The Dec. 17, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “DECA Participates in Project.” On Wednesday, November 25, ACHS DECA hosted Watauga High School’s Drama Department who presented the play “Dolls.” This play addressed issues related to teenage pregnancy and premarital sex in the teenage population. From a follow-up survey, Avery High School students indicated that they think these are issues that need to be addressed. They also indicate they would like to have more opportunity to talk about these issues. Kerri Morgan, ASU guidance intern, assisted Avery’s DECA chapter in gathering research information and coordinating the follow-up presentation. Upon completion of this public relations project, DECA will submit the finished project for state competition in March. The chairpersons for the project are Sheila Bailey, Angela Forney and Buffy McCoury.
20 years ago: The Dec. 19, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, “Area law enforcement rallies around one of their own.” Chief of the Newland Police Department Mike Estep, Jr. announced last week that his assistant, Ken Barlow, had fallen ill with a malignant brain tumor. Barlow was on the job as Assistant Chief of Police until lately when he took a leave of absence after physicians at Cannon Memorial Hospital discovered the tumor during an X-ray. According to Estep, Barlow had noticed a lack of memory and predisposition to exhaustion and that had prompted his visit to the hospital. “Ken didn’t come in for work one day last week. I went to check on him and he said that he had forgotten, so I took him to the hospital,” said Estep. “Physicians seem to believe that the tumor had not been there for long.” Late last week, Barlow was admitted to Baptist Hospital’s Oncology Center in Winston-Salem for emergency surgery on the cancerous tissue. Barlow underwent the surgery and is currently in the Baptist Critical Care Unit. Although he was on a respirator for most of the weekend according to Estep, the breathing apparatus was removed Monday night. “I went to see him over the weekend and he recognized me.” said Estep. “He gave me a strong squeeze of the hand but he couldn’t talk to me because of the tube. They took it out and they expect him to be in a room later this week.” A native son of Avery County, Barlow has been warmly embraced by its people as both a good person and a fair and just law officer. Living in the Heaton community, Barlow has served in Avery County law enforcement for almost 28 years, 10 of those years with the Town of Newland.
