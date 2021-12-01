50 years ago: The Nov. 11, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Elk Park.” Dr. and Mrs. Bill Mosley and daughter of Tennessee visited Mr. and Mrs. Willie A. Guinn and family Sunday afternoon. Other visitors were Mrs. Betty Cable and son Mike of Hump Mtn. and Otis Ward of Elk Park. Mrs. Glen Gentry and Mrs. Carl Hicks is a patient at Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn. Let’s remember our sickness and shut-ins with a card and a visit. Mr. and Mrs. Bob Freeman and daughter of Butler, TN were visiting friends and relatives Saturday. Mrs. Edna Oliver has returned Friday from a visit with relatives in Spartanburg, SC. Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Isaacs have returned to their home after a visit with their daughter. Mrs. Jones is recuperating from surgery. Mrs. Luanne Hicks has moved her cloth shop to the building next to Mitchell’s Supermarket. Mr. and Mrs. Cook of Atlanta, Ga., visited friends at Cranberry and Elk Park. Visiting Mr. and Mrs. S.E. Stanley over the weekend were Mr. and Mrs. Ruby Johnson and daughter of Roan Mtn.
40 years ago: The Nov. 19, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Funds Needed for Avery County Senior Citizens Center.” The Senior Citizens Fund Raising Dinner last Saturday night added $900 toward building a Senior Citizens Center for Avery County. The center will be built on a lot designated by the Avery County Board of Commissioners near the new County Health Center. Estimated building cost of the Center is $140,000. $40,000 has been budgeted toward the Center by the Board of Commissioners, $22,000 is expected from the NC Department of Aging, and $8,000 from private foundations.
The senior citizens are raising $10,000 on their own, making a total of $80,000. N.J. MacDonald of Linville has pledged $10,000 when $50,000 is raised locally. Thus far, the Senior Citizens have raised $9,000, leaving $50,000 needed to build the center. The center will contain 6,400 square feet and will contain the Elderly Nutrition Program that is now held at Montezuma Church. It will house continuing education, crafts, social activities, and a place to display and sell crafts, counseling and information services and offices of the Avery County Department of Aging. The Center will also be available for public meetings and special community functions.
R.D. Daniels, Director of Aging, stated the senior citizens have a very positive attitude about getting the Center built. “They’re determined to raise the money and I’m sure we will. Their enthusiasm and energy are contagious.”
30 years ago: The Nov. 14, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Operating Room Nurse Week.'' Sloop Memorial Hospital is proud to celebrate National Operating Room Nurses Week, November 10 to 16. We are proud to honor the professionals who provide perioperative nursing care to you. Operating Room nurses hold a variety of responsibilities in assessing patients’ needs, preparing the surgical field, evaluating patients’ progress and teaching patients how to participate in their own recovery. With advanced technologies in medicine, Operating Room nurses are continuing to expand their knowledge and skill to provide quality patient care. Sloop Memorial Hospital would like to say “Thank you for a job well done” to Elizabeth Kress, Operating Room Supervisor, Cindy Wise RN, Carol Phillips LPN, Laura Clawson LPN, Hugh Hubble RN, Kay Love, Recovery Room RN and Doris Gouge..
20 years ago: The Nov. 15, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article “Avery Middle School’s eighth grade takes trip to Gillespie Gap.” On Sept. 13 the eighth grade from Avery Middle School traveled to Gillespie Gap in Spruce Pine for the annual Overmountain Victory Trail Celebration. The celebration is held commemorating the Overmountain Men’s victory at Kings’ Mountain during the American Revolutionary War. Some troops went through Gillespie Gap because it was on the three outlets out of the western NC mountains. The students witnessed the recreation of many revolutionary times, traditions, and ways of life, Mitchell County’s legendary blacksmith Bea Hensley was just one of the many exhibitors showing the students different trades of the times.
