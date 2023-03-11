50 years ago: The March 15, 1973 edition of The AJT highlighted a new class that was introduced to the Avery County High School’s English curriculum. The class was called “Dictionary Games and Skills,” and was taught in two sections to 75 students by Nancy Stroupe. Each day in class is a challenge because each day is different. The students look forward to working with words because each day they work in a different way, and every day they learn something new. They may be working against the clock, against each other, or against themselves, but however they are working, they always have fun and learn, and each day they play at least two work games.
Some of these games are as follows: categorizing games, by which words are put into the right categories by defining them; word building, which is a challenge to vocabulary skill and the student's own ingenuity; hinky-pinky, a rhyming game which is really fun; prefix and suffix games; synonym and antonym games, such as "fractured t1-tles," in which book titles are figured out by means of synonyms or antonyms; "write-a-story,” games in which everyone in class ends up with a different version of the same story (some are hilarious!), and more.
On some of the games the students work together, sometimes in pairs and sometimes in groups, and on others they work alone. However they work, the word games are always fun and challenging. No student is pushed, and whether or not he solves all of each puzzle he learns easily and painlessly, for all puzzles are worked and all games discussed before the end of each day’s session.
There is nothing dull in this class. Each day is different, and for a course in which you learn while having fun, you couldn't beat “Dictionary Games and Skills.”
30 years ago: The March 11, 1993, edition of The AJT featured a “who dunnit?” story. As the ski slopes closed and customers converged on the Scotchman Convenience Store at the entrance to Sugar Mountain for snacks, drinks, and fuel, things were too busy for the clerk to notice that someone had damaged one of the gas pumps on the parking lot. Banner Elk firefighters were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. last Friday evening after a passing fireman noticed the entire mechanism laying on the ground.
Fire department officials stated that whoever hit the pump was probably backing up and didn’t realize the damage they had done. About six to 10 gallons of fuel were spilled, estimated by Banner Elk Fire Department officials, and the firefighters were quick to respond to the scene to terminate power to the pump.
Members of the Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with Banner Elk and Sugar Mountain police departments. Members of the Avery Rescue and Ambulance Association stood by the scene as well until the power was cut and the fuel cleaned up.
The driver and vehicle were not identified or located, and there were no witnesses available. An investigation into the incident is continuing.
20 years ago: The March 13, 2003 edition of The AJT highlighted The Extraordinary Players’ Traveling Troupe as they came to perform at Lees-McRae College.
The Extraordinary Players’ Traveling Troupe, under the direction of speech-language specialist, Laurie Ryan, performed its hit musical version of Aesop’s classic fable, “The Tortoise & The Hare” to standing room only audiences from six elementary schools at Lees-McRae College’s Hayes Auditorium a couple weeks ago.
Drawing students from Newland Elementary School, the Extraordinary Players’ Traveling Troupe engages special needs regular education and gifted students in colorful theatrical productions. They have performed “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Peter Pan” and “Where the Wild Things Are.” They have demonstrated to thousands that students of varying abilities can collaborate to showcase their individual gifts and talents.
