50 years ago: The Dec. 30, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Hall Named to Cannon Board.” There are twelve members of the governing board of Cannon Memorial Hospital. Three of these are Trustees are from Avery County and are well known by the residents of the county. Roderick Hall was appointed to the governing board by Holston Presbytery and has been a Trustee since November 1965. Mr. Hall was born and reared in Avery County where he attended Avery County public schools for elementary and secondary education. After attending Lees-McRae College for two years, the balance of his education was in King College and East Tennessee State University. Among his service in Avery County Schools, he has taught English and music at Cranberry High School, as well as served as Principal at Cranberry High School.
40 years ago: The Dec. 23, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Former Sheriff H.B Daniels Succumbs to Heart Attack.” The death of H.B. “Bev” Daniels, former Avery County Sheriff, was attributed to a heart attack following an autopsy conducted in Morganton on Monday. Daniels, 44, began in his first elected term as Sheriff Dec. 1, 1970, and was re-elected a second term in 1974. He resigned before his second term was up in 1977 to drive a truck for Carolina Tire Company out of Kingsport, Tenn. A veteran of the Korean Conflict, Daniels was very active in both county and state politics, and at one time served as Chairman of the Avery County Republican Party.
30 years ago: The Dec. 19, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Result of High winds… Weather Instruments Destroyed on Grandfather.“ High winds roared through the mountains over the weekend, blowing the weather instruments off the tip of Grandfather Mountain December 14. “They are completely gone; we can’t even find them,” said Tom Huskins, General Manager, adding, “and the wind has been so bad, plus the extremely cold weather, we can’t get up there to look for them. We are also concerned about the cable on the swinging bridge” Overnight lows on the higher elevations dropped to 10 degrees. Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain ski resorts took advantage of the cold weather by making more snow for their slopes. Beech had a 12” to 28” base and Sugar had a 10” to 24” base with a forecast promising cold weather to continue. Huskins said the highest wind recorded on Grandfather was 172 miles per hour, and at that speed the instrument stayed intact. Huskins said the wind was as bad December 15 as it was the preceding night. Surprisingly, Mountain Electric linemen dealt with only two power outages because of the wind: one was at Roseboro, the other at Old Beech Mountain.
20 years ago: The Jan.3, 2002, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Vance wins volunteer quilt giveaway.” Diane and Ronnie Vance must have felt like this when informed they had won the quilt created annually by the Avery Health Care System volunteers as one of their fundraising activities. This year’s quilt earned more than $2,600, all of which will be used to improve patient care at Cannon Memorial Hospital and resident care at Sloop Care Center.
“I can’t say enough about our volunteers,” said Eddie Greene, Avery Health Care System president. “They are a dedicated group of individuals who share an enormous amount of time and energy through our healthcare system to improve the quality of life for members of our service community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.