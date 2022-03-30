50 years ago: The March 16, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Sandra Kay Laws to Marry.” Mr. and Mrs. Delmer Laws of Elk Park announce the engagement of their daughter, Sandra Kay, to Jim Simerly, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Simerly of Valley Forge, TN. The bride-elect is a 1971 graduate of Avery County High School and is now attending the Herman Robinson Vocational Technical School in Elizabethton. She is taking the Medical Assistant Course. Mr. Simerly is a 1967 graduate of Hampton High School. He served in the US Army three years, and is presently in the National Guard. He is employed by the Valdese Manufacturing Co. The couple will be married in an open church ceremony March 30 in Heaton Christian Church. The wedding will be at 6 p.m.
40 years ago: The March 18, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Chosen as a member of ‘Who’s Who.’” Edward Bruce Shomaker, a senior at Avery County High School, was chosen as a member of “Who’s Who Among American High School Students.” He has also been notified of his acceptance into “Young Community Leaders of America.” Bruce is a member of the varsity football team and basketball team. He will attend East Carolina University in the fall on a football scholarship. Bruce is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Shomaker of Banner Elk.
30 years ago: The March 19, 1992 edition of The AJT featured the article “Winter Returns to Avery.” Old Man Winter returned to Avery County with a vengeance, March 11, closing schools and reopening the ski slopes on Sugar Mountain for the weekend. According to Tommy Huskins, III, temperatures on Grandfather Mountain were a high of 12 degrees and low of 4 degrees on March 11, with 2 inches of snow and winds that gusted up to 100 mph and sustained at 80 mph. The wind chill factor dropped to 50 degrees below zero. Temperatures on March 12 were a high of 32 degrees and a low of 11 degrees, with a high of 28 degrees and low of 12 degrees on March 13, with three inches of snow. On March 14, the high temperature was 22 degrees with a low of 12 degrees, with two inches of snow, On March 15, the high was 26 degrees and the low was 19 degrees, with one inch of snow. On March 16, there was a high of 32 degrees and a low of 7 degrees. Several wrecks occurred due to slick roads, but no serious injuries were reported. The warming trend experienced at press time was expected to be followed by rain and more cold weather this coming weekend, according to Huskins, who said “Maybe they’ll get another weekend of skiing.”
20 years ago: The March 14, 2002, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Beech Mountain students take field trip to Mayland to view display of old farming equipment.” Students from Beech Mountain School took a field trip last Wednesday to Mayland Community College to see “Working the Land,” the traveling exhibit about the past, present and future of farming in southern Appalachia, particularly in western NC. Since farmland is disappearing at a rapid rate, many wonder what will the future of farming be like in the 21st century. “Working the Land’’ focus on themes such as corn, hogs, and tobacco noted for their impact on the history, economy, and culture of the region. Sponsored in part by Ag in the Classroom, an educational program of the NC Farm Bureau, the exhibit includes images, artifacts, video, and supporting educational materials. The exhibit is particularly suitable for students studying North Carolina history. The exhibit covered Native Americans and farming before the 1780s, frontier farming from 1780s to 1880s, “A Time of Transition” from 1890s to 1940s, and “Changing the way we Farm” from 1950s to present. Students also viewed old tools and other old-timey machinery used in the old days.
