50 years ago: The Sept. 21, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Miss Mountain Electric to be chosen here.” Miss Mountain Electric will be chosen at the Avery High School Gym on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m., at the annual education and membership meeting of Mountain Electric Cooperative. There will be fourteen contestants, two from each service area. The seven areas are Mountain City and Laurel Bloomery, TN; Shady Valley; Doe Valley and Butler, TN; Trade and Neva, TN; Cranberry, Minneapolis, Elk Park, Banner Elk, NC; Newland, Linville, Montezuma and Pineola, NC; Hopson, Whitehead Hill, Simerly and Tiger Creek, TN; and Roan Mountain, Burbank and Shell Creek, TN.
Various clubs in the area will sponsor the contestants. The club sponsoring the winner will receive $40. The girl chosen as Miss Mountain Electric will receive a nice gift from the Cooperative and will have an all-expense paid trip to Nashville in October, where she will represent the Cooperative in the state contest sponsored by the Tennessee Rural Electric Cooperative Association, where she will receive more gifts and a possibility of representing the State of Tennessee in the National Contest. The National Contest gives free scholarships ranging from $1,000 to other gifts and trips. Contestants from Avery County are Debbie Vaughan of Pineola, Deborah Jean Cuthbertson of Crossnore, and Alveda Diana Carpenter of Crossnore. Every member of Mountain Electric is urged to attend the meeting and show your support for your Co-op here. There will be special guests from TVA, entertainment, and prizes.
30 years ago: The Sept. 24, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “New Arrival.” Jack and Elizabeth Wiseman are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Sara Elizabeth. Sara was born on Sept. 11, 1992, at Sloop Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 lbs. 3 1/2 oz. and was 19 3/4 inches long. Sara’s paternal grandparents are Jack and Dorothy Wiseman. Her maternal grandparents are Sylvia and Hugh Hubble and the late Sylvester Clark. Her paternal great grandparents are Don and Louise Wiseman and the late Gorman and Edna Johnson. Her maternal great grandparents are Roger and Lily Trivette, Bessie Clark and the late Arthur Clark.
20 years ago: The Sept. 26, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Overmountain men march to victory from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7.” The Overmountain Victory Celebration is a prelude to the week-long annual reenactment of the Overmountain Men’s march from Abingdon, Va., to Kings Mountain. The march lasts from September 23 when marchers encamp at Abingdon through October 7 when they arrive at their goal. “We usually have 10 to 12 people who march the whole way. Usually about 100 or so come in and out, marching a section for a day. The true joy and pleasure of the Trail is the camaraderie and pleasure of the marchers,” says Mike Dahl of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association that has organized the march since 1975. The re-enactment march is not a primitive backpacking experience. The men, moment and children who participate combine road and trail walking with nightly camping in campgrounds or other facilities. As the march progresses, participants present programs to school children and conduct historical sketches for community groups. There is something magical about this- the people, the march, the history, the program we present on the trail, and the talks we have with people along the way,” says Carol Keating, OVTA treasurer. Everyone is invited to participate in the march but to take part in the historical sketches and program period dress is required. For information check the OVTA website at www.ovta.org.
