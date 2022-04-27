Editor’s Note: The following feature was published in the Oct. 7, 2015, edition of The AJT highlighting the career of local attorney Kelly Johnson.
With 46 years of serving the legal needs of people in Avery County behind him, Kelly Johnson is closing his office doors once and for all.
Over the course of those years, Johnson has practiced every type of law imaginable. From civil cases and criminal defense to real property, personal injury and estates, he has done everything. In all that time, he made a commitment to live up to a set of values that included caring about his clients, respecting people and practicing what he preaches.
Johnson’s legal career started in a Wilkes County classroom.
“Going to school, we had a moot court,” Johnson said, “and I was selected to be the defense counsel. Of course, everybody was law and order, so I lost my first case. But that piqued my interest. I really like to defend people that are not as strong and don’t have all the resources that other more sophisticated and wealthy people do.”
After graduating from law school at Wake Forest University in 1968, Johnson set up shop in North Wilkesboro. His wife, Sue, an Alleghany County native, had the mountains in her blood and the pair wanted nothing more than to settle somewhere in the Appalachians.
Johnson attempted to established a practice in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties, all of which were inundated with lawyers at the time. While Johnson was scouting out Watauga County, an attorney in Boone told him that he knew of a place where Johnson could begin practicing law immediately. That place, as it so happened, was Avery County.
When Johnson arrived in Avery in 1969, the late Robert H. Lacey was the only attorney in the county. Johnson received a very warm reception from Lacey, who said he was “tired of refereeing” every opposing claim that came before the bench. For the next few years, the two were the only lawyers serving Avery County.
Of all the facets of the law Johnson has explored over the course of his career, he said that the most interesting and enjoyable was criminal defense. While he took pleasure in the challenge of solving the problems regarding each case, Johnson also spoke to the stress that went along with having an accused person’s freedom in his hands.
“If you care about your clients, it is going to be stressful because you’re worried about them,” Johnson said.
Of the partners Johnson has had over the course of his career, three have gone on to serve in a judicial role. Greg Horne, Alexander Lyerly and Kyle Austin all became judges after partnering with Johnson. Johnson speaks highly of Horne in particular, crediting him with saving the practice when Johnson was hospitalized in 2000 for a heart transplant. Thinking that he would be gone for a few weeks, Johnson turned over the practice to Horne and headed for Duke Hospital in Durham. He was gone for eight months.
“He was wonderful. He was just a prince, he just did a great job,” Johnson said. “He had to take over my practice and he really saved my practice.”
That experience, facing life and death and waiting for a new heart, made organ donation a cause that Johnson strongly supports to this day. His grandson, Matthew, who was one-year old at the time his grandfather was hospitalized, held a 5K Run for Donate Life NC last August. He raised money and helped organize the event as a tribute to his grandfather and to spread awareness about organ donation.
Speaking of the process of closing a law office, Johnson said that it has been bittersweet. As he continued to work through the cases he had at the time the notice was made public, his office began the process of getting records back to clients he has been working with over the years. Last wills and testaments present a difficulty, as these documents must be stored in a safe deposit box until they are retrieved by their proper executors.
“I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to the local people of Avery County,” Johnson said. “They have been very supportive of me. The time I was in Duke, I don’t know how many churches were praying for me.”
Johnson will continue to work as a mediator in civil superior court cases, family law cases and matters before the Clerk of Court for as long as he is able. According to Johnson, any wills not recovered by clients by Nov. 4 will be handed over to the Avery County Clerk of Court.
