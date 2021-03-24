My entrance was less than graceful. In fact, it was downright clumsy.
Tripping while trying to straighten out my rumpled clothes, I pressed in without a second thought. I veered from side to side with ungraceful, bumbling footsteps. I may have been bold in my approach, but I was also irreverent and expectant in an entitled sort of way. These images floating through my mind reminded me of a child rushing in where angels fear to tread. I wasn’t ushered out, just gently convicted.
So, I backed up and began again.
This time I first recognized who I would be approaching. My stride was not clumsy and pushy, rather it was like I was on tip-toe: expectant, quiet, and yet totally confident.
Here I was welcomed with open arms. Here I belonged always. Here I could be myself.
But my approach revealed my heart and I wanted it to be genuine, not anxiously tumbling over myself.
This picture that I have tried to sketch with words actually went through my mind one morning while praying. First, I must say, it was really convicting as our ladies’ Sunday school class had been considering how important it is to not rush into God’s presence, but to consider to Whom we would be talking.
This is the King of kings. The Lord of lords. This is my Savior who leads me into the presence of God the Father who sees me as righteous because of my faith in his Son, Jesus Christ.
As I barreled in that morning words spilling out, I saw the picture above play out in my mind, distracting me from my prayer. There was God seated on his throne eagerly awaiting me, yet wondering at my pushy, disrespectful behavior.
And so, the Holy Spirit took over convicting me by this mental picture.
That’s when I backed up, asked forgiveness and started over.
As I recounted God’s faithfulness, his goodness, mercy and grace, my soul quieted so that I could approach him as he deserved and yet with a quiet confidence at his amiable approachability.
No wonder Jesus taught his disciples to pray in a certain way. Not so much to repeat the prayer by rote, but to realize that his name is to be holy on our lips and in our hearts.
We acknowledge his purposes, his provisions, his forgiveness and sovereignty.
The NLT version of ‘the Lord’s prayer’ in Matthew 6:9 says it this way, “Our Father in heaven, may your name be kept holy.”
Consequently, as I gracefully entered into his presence, joy and assurance filled my soul. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
