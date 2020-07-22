The whirlwind of three young boys taking their places in the car, tossing bookbags in the back and getting seatbelts on was just the beginning.
Next the rush of voices wanting to be heard left courtesy in the dust as eagerness to be first took preeminence. However, unless I quieted them and asked that they speak one at a time, the news from their various grades and classes was hardly discernible.
Those memories make me wonder if that isn’t how I sometimes approach God.
So eager am I to let my requests be made known, that I boldly enter God’s presence without really thinking about who I am approaching. Yet in Hebrews 4:16, NLT I am encouraged to be bold.
“So let us come boldly to the throne of our gracious God. There we will receive his mercy, and we will find grace to help us when we need it most.”
But boldness doesn’t mean rudeness either.
To be bold is to be courageous, confident and assured. In other words, to come boldly into God’s presence is to do so knowing that he welcomes us and confident that he longs to hear from us.
So, we tip-toe in expectantly, showing honor and being thankful to this One who is our holy Creator/Redeemer. We bow on bended knee (figuratively or actually) showing reverence. But we do so confidently.
We bow before him and then lift our eyes to him in complete trust that he is able to do beyond what we think or imagine as we see in Ephesians 3:20: “Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think.”
How do we actually do this?
Start by thinking about his invisible qualities and divine nature. In Romans 1:19-20 we read, “They know the truth about God because he has made it obvious to them. For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities – his eternal power and divine nature.”
A good place to begin? God is our Creator. Praise him for it.
If you’ve ever walked in the woods, looked out over high mountain vistas or strolled the beach as the waves hit the shore, didn’t you feel a settling coming over your spirit?
It’s like he’s shouting, “I am here!”
All this and more point to his glory.
So reverently tip-toe in with confident expectation of welcome. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.