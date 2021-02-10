I froze as the distinctive humming drew closer. The Ruby-throated Hummingbird dared to look me straight in the eye only inches away from my face. He was so close my sight got blurry. In a moment, he flew away and I was left speechless.

Though I could offer him nothing nourishing as I stood breathless in his fluttering presence, he knew where to find nourishment. Before I knew it, his long beak found the petunias to be just what he was looking for.

He took deep drinks of the nectar going from one flower to another drawing up the quintessence at the heart of the flower. How like that hummingbird I can be: buzzing here and there trying to find what I need.

I may hover near someone who I think can help me with a perceived need or point me in the direction of another who can. Beating my "wings" as fast as I can, I exhaust myself in my search and still don’t find what I am looking for.

However, when I stay still for a while and close my eyes in prayer, the heart of the matter becomes clearer. For I have come into the Quintessence —the purest of the pure — to seek counsel, direction and hope.

And he never disappoints.

Whether he simply sends someone my way, speaks an understanding into my spirit, or awakens my mind to see things according to his perspective, God is my quintessential nourishment — body, soul, mind and spirit.

Colossians 1:15-20, NLT, a favorite passage of mine, paints the most glorious picture in hues too magnificent to describe of who Jesus Christ is. And once we realize his immeasurable attributes, we stand breathless in his presence and are fed in ways no other can provide.

First of all we learn that Jesus Christ, God the Son, is the visible image of the invisible God. Upon reading the Gospels, we recognize that he is the exact representation of God the Father. We learn that he existed before creation and then made what our eyes can see as well as what is beyond.

He is the Quintessential Being who “existed before anything else, and he holds all creation together... so he is first in everything.” (vs. 17 & 18b).

When we get to the heart of the matter, receiving Jesus Christ and giving him the preeminence in our lives, then he presents us “holy and blameless as you stand before him without a single fault” (vs. 22b).

Quintessence — truth, heart, lifeblood, purity, perfection. How can we not worship him? Selah

Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.