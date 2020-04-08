We watched the snow falling as we gently swayed back and forth in our two rocking chairs. Surrounded by windows in our sunroom, the view was outstanding. It was hard to walk away as the snow was entertainment within itself.
Pure white flakes soundlessly fell to the ground, porch, branches of trees and foliage. What had looked barren and forlorn was suddenly adorned in purity.
But wait. The snowflake is actually wearing a robe of white given by its Creator.
For you see, at its very heart there is a dirty spot. The purity we see is God’s gift of covering for each individual snowflake.
At Easter time, crocuses break through the frozen ground and bless us with fragrance and color. It is hope blooming after a long, bleak winter.
However, sometimes snow surprises us and our Easter finery is put away in favor of warmer clothing.
In Isaiah 1:18 NKJV we read these words, “‘Come now; and let us reason together,’ says the Lord, though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow.”
Sin... that “dirt” that stains our hearts is also referred to this way in Scripture... as scarlet.
But God the Father’s heart throbs with such love for his creation, he gave us his son, Jesus Christ, as we read in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
That is the heart of the gospel and the Easter story.
When sin entered Adam and Eve through their disobedience, the sin nature took up residence in their hearts and every heart yet to be born.
But God didn’t give up on us.
Instead, that heartbeat of his wouldn’t stop. It beat on to redeem (or buy us back) from the grip of sin that would lead to eternal death.
Through Jesus’ blood shed on the cross and his death and resurrection, all who call on his name in faith believing, are forgiven of their sins and given a robe of righteousness. When God the Father looks at a believer, he sees his Son’s righteousness draping over us. As individual as the snowflakes covered in purity.
Hopelessness changes to hopefulness.
We are transformed, “not having my own righteousness... but that which is through faith in Christ, the righteousness which is from God by faith.” (Philippians 3:9)
Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life,” (John 11:25).
And he says, “Come.”
Will you? That is the heart of the matter. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
