A long time ago, my mother-in-law wrote a tribute to her Dad which ended with these words: “And when I said my last goodbye to the dearest and the best, somehow I knew that God was near and would take care of all the rest.”
Now it was our turn...as she went to her true home.
Recently, in a journal she kept for a time, those words came alive as I thought of her gentle ways and devoted life to her family...a stability she lacked in her own growing-up years.
For as I read her journal and learned from her own hand and heart about her childhood, I realized how difficult it had been. Once, having shared bits and pieces with me, I had asked,
“Mom, how did you handle all that?”
She sighed saying she just did the next thing and God took care of the rest.
Her faith was quiet but deep for she had seen the Lord caring for her even as she lived with her Dad, grandparents, friends and family: “One week here, two weeks there.”
Yet her Dad was always near when she needed him. When she was 16 he remarried and she had “a home again.” However, it was short-lived because he died when she was 18.
Martina Merop lived by faith not knowing how the next day, week, month or year would unfold, but knowing she was secure in God’s love for her.
She rested in Romans 8:35-39 (NKJV) where it says, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? For I am persuaded that neither death or life...nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
She admits in her journal that there were times of loneliness. But then she remembered God’s promise to her.
She rested in His words, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5)
Hers was a faith that took a leap and landed in the lap of the One who said she could rest in his everlasting arms.
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen,” says Hebrews 11:1.
She had physical rest as “God took care of all the rest” concerning her life and well-being. However, she possessed rest of soul from a heart established by grace.
Today, she is truly home in the arms of her loving Father and Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. For he has surely taken care of all the rest. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
