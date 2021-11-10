A while back, I drew a pencil sketch in my journal of a picture of a table holding a blooming plant, a sad face and a happy face, and a plateau between two mountains where two feet rested.
This idea came to me to illustrate a verse God had given me when I had been praying about a couple of ailments that were causing me concern and healing was needed. The verse is found in 1 Peter 5:10 (NLT) and says, “So after you have suffered a little while, he will restore, support, and strengthen you, and he will place you on a firm foundation.”
I clung to the Lord and his word that had spoken to me in a special way. Gradually, I noticed improvement that literally gave life to his word in my body.
Most recently, my husband Ken and I tested positive for Covid-19 and were sick for several weeks. Ours had been a mild case in comparison to many others’ more serious symptoms. We have all lost someone to this dreaded disease. But “mild” or not, it is debilitating and has taken a long time to get energy, appetite, strength and clarity back.
However, it has been improving day by day, week by week, and I am told to get back to normal while pacing ourselves in the months ahead.
We praise God for his mercy and grace, his healing hand, his provision of family, friends and neighbors who came alongside as the hands and feet of Jesus.
And then that verse came singing back to me. For in those weeks of weakness, mental fog and other symptoms, I realized once again that the picture I had drawn was for this, too.
First, the sad face, suffer a little while. Support, a table upon which a blooming plant sat, watered and nourished by his hands and feet of those who ministered to us. Strengthened, like a nourished and fertilized plant blooming under the sun’s (Son’s) rays, and my feet firmly planted on a firm foundation, a plateau of steadfast love, immovable and firm. Then the happy face, restored to bloom again.
All this to say that the Lord’s presence was without doubt very real. He promises in his Word to never leave us or forsake us. Scripture verses memorized over the years since childhood came back to me at just the time I needed them most.
In the NKJV version that verse says, “...after you have suffered a while, perfect, establish, strengthen, and settle you.”
Settle into his everlasting arms no matter what you are going through. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
