While living in Sebring, Fla., for 28 years, one of my favorite pastimes was walking four miles each morning after dropping my husband Ken at work.
I would park my car nearby and walk along the lakeside. My pace was upbeat and my mind was in prayer mode. It was like taking a walk with God as I enjoyed my surroundings and kept my body toned.
That pace, though speedy, was a good pace for me.
Sometimes, someone would come along and we’d walk a bit together. In those cases, we soon learned that we walked at different paces…sometimes simply because one of us was taller (and it wasn’t me!). Or in other instances the friend just wanted to stroll.
So, my favorite times were when I walked alone at my own pace. But I never walked alone. My Lord walked beside me and we conversed through prayer.
When we moved to the mountains, I kept up my routine at a nearby lake. However, due to the changing seasons, I fell away from it. Before I knew it, we had set up a modest exercise area for me in the basement that has now served both Ken and me to help us stay as fit as possible.
So, recently, when I read these verses in Matthew 11: 28-30 NLT…verses familiar to me but not ones I necessarily associated with maintaining a pace…I was surprised.
“Then Jesus said, ‘Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you, because I am humble and gentle at heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy to bear, and the burden I give you is light.’”
The reason for my surprise is found in a few words of Eugene Peterson’s paraphrase of this verse in The Message. He speaks of the “unforced rhythms of grace.”
So, join me on the journey to walking with the Lord in unforced rhythms of grace. His pace!
God is never in a hurry. He doesn’t force anything upon us. His pace includes learning how to carry our daily responsibilities while finding soul rest. He helps us set a doable pace as we put our hand in his.
Imagine that we come to him humbly acknowledging our need, learning from his gentle unhurried ways and resting in his care. Then see yourself walking at a pace where you breathe easily in his unforced rhythms of grace. Amen. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
