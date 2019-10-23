The message on the phone had us curious.
“Oma and Opa, please call us. We have a question for you.”
These pet Dutch/German names our grandson and his fiancé call us for Grandma and Grandpa are sentimentally entrenched in our hearts. So, though we said “Uh, Oh” as we wondered what they had to ask us, we anticipated it joyfully knowing these two as we do.
At last, we connected only to hear Emily ask, “Oma, would you be one of my flower girls?”
Needless to say, I thought she was joking or meant bridesmaid.
“Do you mean like the little children who throw the petals?”
“Yes,” she replied.
She was serious and let me know her other two grandmas would join me. Giggling ensued and I finally said, “Yes, of course!” picturing myself gently tossing rose petals down the church aisle.
Then Walter said, “Opa, you’re not off the hook yet. We want you to be our ring bearer!” More giggling and joking and finally “Yes!” realizing the honor being bestowed upon us.
The wedding has since taken place and this extraordinary experience will remain as a precious memory to treasure. But it also was a reminder that you are never too old to be a flower girl ... or ring bearer!
I have always aspired to be like Caleb of the Old Testament. He was 40 years old when he and Joshua first spied the land promised to them by God and urged the Israelites to trust God and take the land.
However, they trusted their fears instead and ended up wandering in the desert for 40 years.
But God had made a promise as seen in Numbers 14:24, NKJV which says, “But my servant Caleb; because he has a different spirit in him and has followed Me fully; I will bring into the land where he went, and his descendants shall inherit it.” This promise extended to Joshua as well.
When they entered the land, Caleb was 85 years old. “I am as strong this day as on the day that Moses sent me; just as my strength was then, so now is my strength…”
That was my aspiration: to live a fruitful, faithful life in which a young spirit and agile body would accompany age.
And, so, as I walked down the church aisle (alongside the ring bearer) gently tossing petals (far removed from the age of a flower girl), I realized that when our spirit is young in the Lord, we’re never too old to accomplish that which he calls us to be or do. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
