The stone archway beckoned me... Come.
But what is on the other side?
A lovely pathway where I can stroll at my leisure?
Or... is there danger just beyond that inviting arch?
We may be wondering the same thing about 2022. A New Year. New beginnings. What can we expect? How should we prepare?
It reminds me of a time my husband Ken and I trekked along an unknown path one late afternoon. Instead of a welcoming archway, a hidden trail beyond some boulders intrigued us.
We began our wandering with anticipation. However, it didn’t take long to discover that this path was strewn with rocks and boulders. Our walk would entail a lot of climbing and that meant it would take longer.
How far should we go, considering the time, we wondered.
But then we took a closer look at our apparel. We really hadn’t dressed properly for this kind of climb. Though my shoes were sturdy, they weren’t hiking boots as would obviously be needed here.
We hadn’t accounted for dropping late afternoon temperatures either. Therefore, our clothing was too lightweight. Nor had we brought along water or snacks because we thought we were taking a leisurely stroll.
Can you see the spiritual analogy?
That’s why putting on the whole armor of God in our daily walk is so important. If we wear His armor, we’ll be prepared for anything that comes our way.
How about footwear? Fit your feet “with the preparation of the gospel of peace,” says Ephesians 6:15 NKJV. Protect your heart with God’s righteousness. Let the belt of truth hold everything together as you exercise faith. Even when strolling, we can be confronted with unexpected hazards.
Verse 12 says, “For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places.”
That day on our hike when we realized how unprepared we were for where our trek was leading, we decided to turn around and return another day... clothed properly.
So, clothed in his righteousness and wearing the whole armor of God, walk into this New Year with hearts full of hope and expectancy. We walk by faith not by sight.
No matter what is beyond the “archway of 2022,” when we belong to the Lord, he goes before us, beside us, behind us, above us and within us equipping us to live as victorious overcomers. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.