A long-ago memory surfaced after hearing a praise song that declares that the believer’s weapon is a melody,
Wow! How can that be?
The memory then came back in living color.
I was participating in my first Christian Writer’s Conference where I actually allowed myself to say, “I am a writer,” believe it and accept it. Though others believed it about me, I needed to hear God’s call on my heart in a fresh and confirming way.
But it also gave me this encouraging memory.
A fellow writer stood up and spoke of a time when he and his wife had buried a child. The grief was overwhelming. We all felt his pain as we silently wiped the tears from our eyes.
They had tried counseling, prayer, speaking with pastors, friends, family, each bringing a measure of healing. However, at church one Sunday, his wife felt the Lord tugging at her heart strings.
Her spirit heard the Lord say to let go and really worship. The grief was still there. The pain oppressive. But God’s response to her plea was, “Worship Me.”
And so she did.
She melted into a puddle of agonizing tears and used them to bathe her sorrows with worship of the only One who could heal her heart and give her purpose, deliverance and peace.
At the time, the lyrics of this praise song hadn’t even been written. However, the truth of the message was being written in the heart of this young woman and her husband.
Their weapon against their pain was a melody of praise.
The Word of God tells us in Psalm 22:3, (NKJV) “You are holy, enthroned in the praises of Israel.”
All believers belong to the Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, when we praise God, he is present in our praises where we find healing, deliverance and fullness of joy.
So, in the midst of what we all we have been through and continue to face with COVID-19, let’s seek the only One who can soothe our troubled souls, heal and deliver us.
We are warriors in this war against an invisible, invasive enemy.
“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,” says Psalm 46:1.
So, let’s lift a song of praise as we seek his divine wisdom and His presence for our President and all those warriors on the front lines.
What may seem a simple melody to some, when coupled with the truth of God’s Word, is a mighty weapon.
So, sing! Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
