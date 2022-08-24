We seem to live in a bird sanctuary. Behind our house and in front are woods. Then there are beautiful holly trees in rows alongside our house. Yet, attracting the birds to our feeder has been a slow process.
The songs the birds sing vary and we are intrigued by which bird sings which song. I can pick out some familiar to me. But there is one that is a virtuoso. His voice rings out magnificently like a trained musician. I still don’t know the bird’s name. But I’ve seen him.
We were having dinner one evening when that beautiful sound reached into the house as if he’d come for a visit. His evening song was mesmerizing.
Then we glanced out the window and saw a bird sitting on our deck railing. To our surprise our opera singer was a very tiny bird. As he sang his song, we watched closely and saw the warbling coming up from his little chest.
“Sing out loud!” I said. And that reminded me of another saying, “Live out loud.”
When we live out loud, we are like that little bird. No matter our size, influence or location, we use our gifts with joy.
As Christians, we should always do everything heartily as unto the Lord. When we seek to please him, then there is no restraint, just uninhibited worship and service.
So, if God has given you the gift of teaching, do so with all your heart. Be mindful of the needs of those you teach... whether young children, youth, young adults or mature adults. Be prepared and ready to learn, too.
If you are gifted in leadership, be a servant leader ready to march into the fray serving and not lauding it over those in your care.
If you have the heart of a helper, then compassion is your garment and a desire to ease the burden of another your goal. And if you have the gift of encouragement, do so with gentleness and humility. People need to be given reminders to receive God’s love and trust him in all things.
Psalm 104 tells of all God has done and is doing. And our response should be verse 33, 34, and 35b NLT, “I will sing to the Lord as long as I live. I will praise my God to my last breath! May all my thoughts be pleasing to him, for I rejoice in the Lord...Let all that I am praise the Lord.”
So, live out loud just as that little bird uses his gift of song. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
