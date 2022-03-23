I was looking around the store when a throw pillow caught my eye. It was on sale: buy one get the other 50% off. But there was only one to be had.
So, I asked the clerk if I could have that one for 50% off. She shook her head indicating “no,” then said she’d sell it to me for 25% off.
I hemmed and hawed. So, she put it through the register to see how much it would be. However, she looked very confused, so she called over an associate.
“Can this be right?” she asked. The associate said, “Yes. They recently marked everything down further.” Was I ever surprised and delighted when the pillow I had decided to buy was reduced by about 90%. Sold!
The pillow was embroidered with the words, “Let’s stay home.”
How often I’ve heard myself say those words. There are times when being out and about, whether to a restaurant or some other function, is less appealing than staying home.
Over the past two years, this has become a mantra for Covid when saying, “shelter at home.”
Home. That’s what it should represent. A shelter of safety. A comfortable place to relax and be yourself. A welcoming place where you kick off your shoes, curl up on the sofa, read a book or take a snooze. It’s open arms of stability and refuge.
“Let’s stay home” should also apply to our relationship with God. The Bible says in Psalm 46:1 NKJV, “God is our refuge and strength.” Then Psalm 91:1-4 says, “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.’”
And also, Psalm 61:3-4 states, “For You have been a shelter for me; I will trust in the shelter of Your wings.”
How does God become our refuge, shelter and abiding place? He opens his arms to forgive us our sin and save our souls through Jesus’ death and resurrection. Once that relationship is established, we learn more about him and grow in our knowledge and understanding of all he has done for us and is to us.
We discover his peace that passes understanding and the joy no one can take away. We come home. We are sheltered under his wings. We are held in his everlasting arms. So, whether our physical dwelling place or spiritual, “Let’s stay home.” Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
