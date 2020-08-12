My brother Danny and I loved to share our faith and the concerns on our hearts for our families, health, churches and nation. We commingled our ideas laughing at how easy it seemed for us to come up with solutions.
Then he would say, “It is what it is.”
I have come to associate that saying with him and smile each time I hear it or say it. How I miss him since his homegoing two and a half years ago.
Jesus told us in Matthew 15: 5 NLT, “Yes, I am the vine; you are the branches. Those who remain in me, and I in them, will produce much fruit. For apart from me you can do nothing.”
Danny’s and my conversations always came full circle knowing that no matter what, God is in control. He is sovereign and even when we can’t see his hand we can trust his heart.
How do we trust his heart? It is a heart of love.
Just look at the cross and how he took our sins and offers us life everlasting in his forever family. See his tenderness and compassion as he calls the little children to himself and blesses them. Feel the tug on your heart as he invites you to come if you are weary and heavy laden and he will exchange it for his rest.
We may try to change the outcomes of certain situations. However, ‘it is what it is.’ But what if it isn’t?
We are challenged by unexpected situations, circumstances and unbelievable odds.
But God...
Only the Lord can initiate change, healing, hope and mercy.
When reeling, staggering and swaying under a load of fear in life’s battles, “it is what it is” may not be the end of it all.
In 2 Kings 6, we read how Aramean raiders were threatening Israel, but Elisha the prophet was with them and kept them alert and prepared. However, when Elisha’s servant awoke early and saw they were surrounded by their enemies, he cried out to Elisha, “Oh, sir, what will we do now?”
Elisha assured him there were more on their side than the enemy. He prayed, “O Lord, open his eyes and let him see!” Then he saw heaven’s armies surrounding the enemy.
1 John 4:4 reminds us, “But you belong to God, my dear children. You have already won a victory…because the Spirit who lives in you is greater than the spirit who lives in the world.”
Open your spiritual eyes. “It is what it is,” isn’t all that there is. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
