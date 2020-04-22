I could see the wheels turning in his mind as his expressive face contorted. Something was up and he debated whether or not it would tumble out of his mouth.
So, I waited. Would he obey me, his preschool Sunday School teacher, or would I have to make good on my threat to go and get his daddy?
Since I was on the Worship Team at my church at the time, I relied on my assistant to watch over the children that arrived early. She would let them play with the toys till I could get to class from practice. Then it was cleanup time so class could begin.
While waiting on his response to put the toys away so we could get started, I was reflecting in my mind if there was a simpler solution to handle his disruptive behavior and defiance.
All of a sudden, he interrupted my thoughts.
As he started to put toys away, he looked up at me and said in a huff, “Someday when I’m the grown-up and you’re the kid, I’m going to tell you what to do.”
His reply still brings a smile to my face.
He was so serious and his logic seemed perfectly logical to him. He has long since grown into a fine young man with a family and would surely laugh at his own words knowing I haven’t gotten any younger!
So often we wear out our minds trying to solve dilemmas and figure things out on our own. We measure, contrive, calculate and devise plans.
Now, that is not to say that we don’t need to use the intelligence God has given us and use our abilities. However, sometimes, we rely too much on ourselves and that is when our logic can become skewed.
Interestingly, it is not always apparent that we are the ones who have moved away from relying on God, including him in our plans and calculations, remembering his promises.
Proverbs 3:5-6 NKJV has been a verse of Scripture I rely on. It says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”
My own understanding is where I can get in trouble. Sorting, planning, devising and making a web of exhaustion in my mind.
First, I must acknowledge him, include him, be open to his thoughts and directives. Be willing to change my original plans.
Then he can direct my paths and my logic will not be convoluted. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
