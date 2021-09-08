For years, my Mom would show me a beautiful cameo pin/necklace that had belonged to her mother. Around the neck of the cameo were some tiny diamond chips, but one was missing.
“Someday, this will belong to you,” she promised.
The cameo shell had been cut out, causing the profile to be highlighted without anything surrounding it.
One day, she said to me, “I want you to have this now so you can enjoy it and I can enjoy seeing you wear it.”
I was thrilled and we went off to a trusted jeweler to replace the diamond chip. We also thought to have it appraised thinking its value would be high since it was so unusual.
We were surprised to find out that whoever had cut it out took away the value because more than likely it had been set in gold. I still prize its sentimental value and enjoy it as Mom intended I would.
But it took an expert to truly evaluate it and give us its genuine worth.
It is the same with knowing when a counterfeit bill is being passed. The experts are trained to know the genuine article. Then the counterfeit is easily detected.
In our daily lives, we come across people who would like to deceive us. They may claim to be telling the truth, but we struggle to discern if we are being hoodwinked or not. The only way to know for sure is to study the truth and know the Truth: Jesus Christ.
The Apostle Paul was concerned about this as he wrote to the Colossian Christians in Colossians 2:2b-3 NLT. He said, “I want them to have complete confidence that they understand God’s mysterious plan, which is Christ himself. In him lie hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.”
First, he directed them to absolute truth which is found in a relationship with Jesus Christ. Then he proceeded to enlarge on his reasoning in verses 4:2 and 7-8.
“I am telling you this so no one will deceive you with well-crafted arguments... Let your roots grow down into him, and let your lives be built on him... Don’t let anyone capture you with empty philosophies and high-sounding nonsense that come from human thinking and from the spiritual powers of this world, rather than from Christ.”
Things can be confusing in our culture right now. But Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. Trust him to help you discern truth for he is the way, the truth and the life. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
