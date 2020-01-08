Living in the mountains of North Carolina is invigorating. Chilly, crisp mountain air begs me to inhale deeply of its clean refreshment...free of charge. Layer upon layer of mountain views along with Christmas tree farms with perfectly shaped trees of every size decorating the hillsides are gifts from our Creator God. And I am in awe of him as I gaze upon such beauty daily.
Having originally come from the mountains of New Jersey and all four seasons, our move to Sebring, Fla., over 30 years ago opened up new adventures in a beautiful sunny setting of lakes, unusual birds and flowers all year long. I marveled at the large white or grey Herons and the Sand Hill Cranes...extraordinary in size, yet so delicate...that walked our neighborhood.
We raised our three sons in this nurturing community. However, for several years a stirring and yearning for the mountains and seasons began to take hold. It was as if the saying “The mountains are calling and I must go” was chiseled on my heart.
As we close out the Christmas season, I still feel a rush of emotions thinking about truck load after truck load of Christmas trees leaving our mountains. I’d never seen such a sight. Off they went to places like Florida where they arrived beneath a temporary tent for us to choose one for our home.
How exciting to watch families in the High Country meander through the trees on the farms, climbing the hills, touching the branches and having that perfect one cut down to take home. As my husband, Ken, and I roamed through the trees inhaling their luscious scent, I couldn’t believe I was actually doing this. I was not just looking at the trees from afar, but wandering amongst them.
I recalled Isaiah 55:12, NKJV which says, “For you shall go out with joy, and be led out with peace; the mountains and the hills shall break forth into singing before you, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands.” That’s just how I felt.
Summer, autumn, winter or spring...these Evergreens remain ‘ever green.’ They remind us that God’s love and promise of everlasting life belong to us when we embrace the sweet fragrance of his amazing gift of salvation.
Though cutting trees and placing them in our homes is over till next Christmas season, the beauty of the evergreen is with us year round as is the grace and mercy of our God from everlasting to everlasting. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
