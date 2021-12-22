Many years ago, I sensed Satan pulling me off the gospel path of my youth and young adulthood. I was sick at heart and not quite sure how to get back.
Then as I strolled along in a lovely park on a Sunday evening, I heard music. It was the music my soul had been missing: of love, truth, forgiveness and joy that I had lost.
Through this encounter, God demonstrated his care of me and my spiritual walk. He was protecting me even in my wanderings.
We are all learners (disciples) on our journey in this life. Jesus was fond of telling stories in parables (an earthly story that his hearers could relate to but with a heavenly meaning that would stir their souls into understanding and action).
The parable of the sower in Mark 4:3-20 NLT shows us how easily the gospel truth when broadcast to the masses will sometimes be lost amongst the rocks, thorns, or even a smooth pathway, such as I was on.
I was going to church, but I soon realized that it was a ‘different gospel’ as the Apostle Paul wrote about. With a little bit of truth thrown in, the progressive teaching was actually making me physically, emotionally and spiritually sick.
In the parable of the sower, Jesus is pointing out not only the different soils and obstacles of the heart, but the response of the hearer.
He said with great emphasis, “Anyone with ears to hear should listen and understand.”
How do we learn? Do we listen carefully, take notes? Or are we visual learners who would rather see a video to keep our attention?
And once we learn, what is our response? For if there is no response, perhaps we listened but didn’t really hear or understand. Understanding will lead to positive action.
I love the disciples’ transparency. They didn’t understand and simply asked Jesus to explain.
That evening in the park as I was drawn like a moth to the light, I saw my need and realized how God had answered my prayers through something I loved. Music!
It didn’t take me long to change churches and begin to grow.
There is great joy in learning. And the world notices our attitudes. If we are negative, our joy is stolen away as quickly as blowing out a candle.
Christmas is a good time to reflect on our own spiritual condition and ask ourselves if we are hearing, really hearing, and receiving what God so freely gives. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
