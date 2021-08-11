At 10:30 p.m., we turned in for a good night’s sleep only to be awakened around 2:30 a.m. Three successive beeps and the sudden snuffing out of our neighbor’s driveway light assured me a power failure had thrust us into utter darkness that seemed almost touchable.
With rain falling against the window, I thought, “this is certainly a good time to sleep.” Yet, I tossed and turned instead. Before I knew it, I was up for a trip to the bathroom. Forgetting the flashlight in the nightstand drawer, the darkness so enveloped me that having my eyes open didn’t matter.
I relied on memory, touching bedpost and dresser to get there but couldn’t discover the door opening. Without the clock light and sliver of light through the closet door, this nighttime visit challenged me.
I backtracked following the line of my dresser to the bedroom door, opened it and ventured into the dark caverns of the house to find the other necessary room.
As I slid my hands across the loveseat, I saw a soft glow of light. “What’s that?” I thought, thinking I was facing a small window under our living room cabinet. Then I realized that in the unsettling darkness, my sense of direction was skewed. I had turned toward the pilot light for our gas logs in the fireplace.
I eventually succeeded in my quest. Then I had to find my way back to bed!
Once back in bed, a sigh of relief escaped my lips as I thanked God for his care. He reminded me of Psalm 139: 12b NKJV, “The darkness and the light are both alike to you.”
We are drawn to the light. When darkness covers us, we still want to see even a sliver of light as reassurance. It is not so much fear of the night as I often fall into bed thanking God for the “blessed darkness” in which sleep captures me.
That little glow of the pilot light was a tiny bit of hope in the darkness.
Our world is upside down and I feel the darkness hovering. In Isaiah 5:20, God issues a warning. “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” And a further reminder from Matthew 5:14a and 16 that we are to be lights that bring hope to a dark world... igniting a fire of life and truth.
“Even the night shall be light about me” because Jesus is with me. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
