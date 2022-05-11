As we were driving home from our granddaughter’s spring concert at her college in Georgia, I was amazed at how our GPS, whom we dubbed Daisy May, could navigate us so precisely even rerouting when necessary.
I got to thinking about how many others on the road and nationwide were doing the same.
“How does she do this?” I asked my husband Ken. “How does she know how to tell us where to go while at the same time telling other people different directions all at the same time?”
The answer narrowed down to satellite systems; which, to be honest, wasn’t very satisfying. And, to be fair, Miss Daisy May’s leadership has taken us on circuitous routes, too. But for the most part, I’m still intrigued.
Gently, a thought formed in my mind.
On a much larger, indescribable, magnificent, unexplainable dimension, I bring my heart’s desires, fears, questions, doubts and thanksgiving to Almighty God and he hears and answers. At the same time, people near and far around the globe in various languages are doing the same thing. And he hears and answers.
I can whisper a prayer. I can shout for joy! Call on His name, Jesus, and he hears and answers.
And I ask, “how does he do that?”
In 2 Kings 19:16 NKJV, King Hezekiah prayed to the Lord to “Incline your ear, O Lord, and hear; open Your eyes, O Lord, and see, and hear...You are the Lord God. You alone.”
God inclines his ear to us when we acknowledge him for who he is. Our cries for help don’t go unheard but he is especially attuned to those who believe in him and seek his will, his purposes.
When we pray for our nation, we can adopt a prayer from 2 Chronicles 7:14 which says, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Daisy May might do some extraordinary navigating. But God... he is awesome, all-knowing, everywhere at the same time and compassionate.
I may not understand the “how” of his marvelous listening and answering dimensions, but this I know from 1 John 5:14 and 15, “Now this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we have asked of Him.”
He hears. He answers. Amen. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
