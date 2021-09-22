“Let’s take a walk this afternoon,” said our 16-year-old grandson.
That sounded good to us. So, after church and lunch, we ventured out on a mild hike within our community. Walking under the cover of overgrown foliage weighed down by a week of rain, we were eager to explore.
The first part of our trek took us under a natural arbor where we immediately stopped for a photo op. Smartly, we had worn hiking boots as the terrain was muddy and uneven.
Our hats, long pants and (for me) a long-sleeved shirt meant less skin showing that would invite bugs to feast.
A break in the woods opened our eyes to a beautiful lake with jumping fish...stopping us in our tracks. Other times, the sun spilled its rays through the trees inviting us to keep going.
We had reached approximately the halfway point at an open area when a drop or two of rain pointed us to some menacing clouds.
Picking up our pace, we entered the woods once more. Rain drops sang their song, but we felt safe and dry under our canopy of natural foliage. However, that was short-lived.
Suddenly, the downpour penetrated our covering and there was nowhere to hide. So, we ventured back out resigned to get drenched. When the storm passed and our clothes gradually “dried,” we rewarded ourselves with ice cream to finish off our adventure.
Recently, I had been reading in Ephesians 6:11, NLT to “Put on all of God’s armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil.”
And as I thought back to how we carefully dressed for our hike, our hats gave important coverage. For the Christian, we need to be covered from head to toe in God’s armor. The helmet of salvation indicates we belong to Christ. All the other armor depends upon our relationship to him.
The belt of truth and Christ’s righteousness are pieces of armor that keep us standing firm in evil times. Our spiritual shoes of God’s peace protect us from sin.
As we plunged ahead into the eeriness of the shaded, overhung woods, we did so by faith that we had protected ourselves as best we could and we would come out on the other side.
The same is true as we step out in faith daily. “Hold up the shield of faith to stop the fiery arrows of the devil.”
By prayer and the Word of God, we will come out on the other side... and the reward is matchless. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
