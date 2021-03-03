Once again Special Olympics of North Carolina (SONC) is organizing the athletes of the state for another 10-week exercise program. Again each athlete has received their new packet but with some upgrades: a 10-week playbook (instead of two five-week ones), a calorie-counting jump rope and a cooling towel. And like last Fall, the exercise program for the week will be available online each Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.
But there are a few differences this Spring. The schools have been invited to join and they’ll be tutored through an online activity directed by SONC coaches. The online program for the elementary schools will be available from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday, while the Middle/High School program will be at the same time, but on Thursdays. Teachers from each participating class will lead the exercises and keep track of results in the trackers provided within the playbook.
All the trackers for each group – classroom, adult/coach/individuals and Yellow Mountain athletes – will be submitted weekly to County Coordinator Barb Holdcroft. A spreadsheet will be developed and the results sent to SONC. There are incentives and rewards along the way and at the program’s completion in mid-May. The incentives include special Partner UP Power UP T-shirts and other SONC items.
Avery County is pleased to announce that there are more than 80 athletes from our schools and workplaces and homes involved in this endeavor. In addition to individuals and the athletes at Yellow Mountain Enterprises, students from Newland Elementary School, Banner Elk School, Crossnore Elementary School, Avery High School and Avery Middle School are joining in the fun. Additionally, students in both Head Start programs are participating as part of the Special Olympics Young Athletes Program.
Another significant difference is the cost. SONC absorbed the entire cost of the Fall program (booklets, packets, T-shirts, etc.) for the more than 1,000 athletes across the state. However, the total cost for this has been passed on to each county program for this Spring event.
With the Covid restrictions still in place, SONC felt it was important to develop an outlet for activity since no one is allowed to have Spring (Highland) Games and the Summer Games have been canceled. As of now, there is no timetable for resuming in-person training sessions, practices or any local events.
The goal for Avery County is to post pictures of our Special Olympics athletes of all ages in various stages of progress throughout this Spring. We appreciate the support of The Avery Journal Times for their help with this, and we want to thank the High Country Charitable Foundation, Classic Stone Works and all of our benefactors for making this possible.
