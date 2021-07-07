Ushering the crowds into downtown Banner Elk, on Saturday, July 3 the Banner Elk 4th of July parade featured local clubs, organizations and residents riding their patriotic floats through town. Crowds gathered to watch the floats before participating in the day's many activities such as the Art on the Greene, Kiwanis International's duck race and kids' games and competitions.
Parade in Banner Elk kicks off 4th of July festivities
- Marisa Mecke marisa.mecke@mountaintimes.com
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
