BANNER ELK — This September was the first time that local theater Ensemble Stage held a production that originated in that month, a show entitled “Sleeping Indoors,” a heartwarming comedy that provided a sweet escape for those in attendance.
“It was a nice, refreshing kind of comedy because of how intense the show before it was,” said Artistic Director Gary Smith.
“Sleeping Indoors” offered a different scene to the community than the previous production, “The Redeemer,” which was a more serious drama. Smith did not want to follow a drama with something of the same scale, so “Sleeping Indoors” evoked a different form of emotion than its immediate predecessor.
While attendance was lower than other summer shows, Smith attributed turnout to the debut of the show, with a performance at this time of year being a newer experience for the community. While the time of year was new for the community, the show nevertheless provided a sweet classic.
“Everybody walked out with a smile on their face,” Smith said. “The people I spoke with said it was a sweet, nice comedy.”
The four individuals who starred in the play worked tirelessly for the final production, some even coming from as far as Mississippi.
“This was a wonderful group of people to work with,” said Smith. “They all gelled really quickly with each other and it was a real pleasure to work with them. The discovery of different things throughout the course of rehearsal was really fun with these four actors.”
The show was able to portray the uplifting comedy that Smith and his team were working to project.
“It is always nice to evoke any kind of emotion, and in this case the heartwarming was what I was going for,” said Smith.
Ensemble Stage’s next performance will be the staged radio play “War of the Worlds.” The preparation for a radio show is a unique experience for everyone involved in the show.
“It takes a different kind of skill set for an actor and a director working on a staged radio play,” Smith explained. “With the staged radio play it is all about the voice, while with a main show it is more focused on the acting and the physical technicality of the actor.”
The radio plays also gives a chance for local actors to join in on the production with Ensemble Stage. “War of the Worlds” is slated to take the stage Oct. 25 and 26.
For more information regarding upcoming shows, click to www.ensemblestage.com.
