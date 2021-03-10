Just as a rose cannot grow without the BEE, educators cannot grow without outstanding support provided by fellow educators. The educators in the Alpha Gamma Chapter of NC Delta Kappa Gamma recently recognized two very special educators at Avery County High School with a BEE (Beginning Educator Excelling) certificate. Both of these young men are also graduates of Appalachian State University.
Mr. Hunter Starling loves civics and history. He diligently works to create lessons that engage students and utilizes technology in innovative ways in his classroom. Mr. Starling is at ease in the classroom and collaborates well with his peers. He constantly seeks strategies that support the learning of all of his students. Mr. Starling makes civics interesting.
Mr. Joshua Gregory is a knowledgeable and enthusiastic physics teacher. He is an innovative physical science teacher who daily make an impact with the students of Avery High. Mr. Gregory is mindful of education as a craft! He is gracious and willing to share his expertise with others and is often seen helping more experienced teachers with their technology issues.
Avery County High School is fortunate to have these two beginning teachers on its faculty.
