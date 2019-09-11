BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Land of Oz Fall weekends are under way, with visitors coming from near and far to revisit the original Land of Oz attraction that operated during the summers of 1970 to 1980 high atop Beech Mountain. They will experience the scary tornado in the cellar at Dorothy’s house, then exit onto the yellow brick road to tour the Land of Oz with Dorothy and Toto, the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion.
Many of the visitors will also stop by the Beech Mountain Museum, located just past Fred’s General Mercantile, where there is a display of Land of Oz memorabilia, including original costumes and many other items. Included at the museum is a detailed scale model of the Land of Oz as it was back in the 1970s, where visitors can retrace their recent tour. Some will even remember visiting as children 40-plus years ago! The Land of Oz book containing many pictures from the original attraction is also on sale at the Museum.
The displays at the Beech Mountain Museum cover the history of the mountain from ancient times, with a display of Cherokee arrowheads, through the founding of the Ski Resort and the Beech Mountain Club. There is a display of plants native to Beech Mountain used for medicinal purposes and as barter for supplies by the early families who settled here. Logging in the 1920s was the only real industry, with settlers relying on their collective resources and skills at farming, and household crafts for survival.
Carolina Caribbean Corporation’s development of Beech Mountain as a year round vacation destination, with the opening of the ski area in 1967, changed the mountain and the local economy forever. The museum has a collection of early ski gear, floorplans of the original chalets and much more.
The Museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday from mid-May to mid-October. During Oz events, the Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
