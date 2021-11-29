BURNSVILLE — The drawing for the Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild Opportunity Quilt was held at the end of the Flags for Heroes Day Celebration on Veterans Day on the Town Square. The winning ticket was drawn by US Navy veteran, JOCS(SW/AW) Mille Slamin.
The winner of the beautiful quilt was Sharon Owen of Asheville. Ms. Owen came to the Town Center to receive her quilt from the members of the guild on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild constructs an opportunity raffle quilt each year. Sales of these tickets on the opportunity quilt help defray expenses for fabric and quilting of the patriotic quilts that we give to local veterans on Flags for Heroes Day in Burnsville. Opportunity quilt funds are also used to defray expense for making Linus Project quilts. These quilts are distributed to children in need, some in hospitals, some to sheriff’s department, and to the local safehouses in Yancey, Mitchell and Madison counties. Donations are always welcome. We also want to thank the local shops who helped by displaying our quilt this year, Mountain Time on Main in Burnsville, Quilt N Code, and Fabrics in the Fray Quilts.
If you would like to make a nomination of a veteran who lives in Madison, Mitchell or Yancey County for a future quilt, contact Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild at P. O. Box 1347, Burnsville, NC 28714 to receive a nomination form. Information needed includes veteran's name, address, phone, branch and period of service. Our veterans deserve the best and we are proud to be able to honor them in this way.
